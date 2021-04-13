US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Chauvin trial: Day 12

live news

Live

Daunte Wright shooting

Live Updates

The latest on the police shooting of Daunte Wright

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:47 AM ET, Tue April 13, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Minnesota police group: "No conclusions should be made until the investigation is complete"

From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association released a statement from its executive director, Brian Peters, regarding the killing of Daunte Wright, urging the public not to jump to conclusions and for protests to be peaceful.

“The tragic chain of events that resulted in the loss of life is weighing on all of us. Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will gather the needed facts for the investigation, and no conclusions should be made until the investigation is complete,” the statement said.

“We’re disappointed in recent comments about this incident from political leaders that fuel anger and hostility towards all law enforcement. We echo the many calls for protests to remain peaceful” the statement continues.

The organization says it is the "largest association representing rank and file municipal police officers, county deputy sheriffs and peace officers employed in Minnesota."

4 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor says city still determining what actions to take against officer who shot Wright

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, left, looks on during a press conference on Monday, April 12.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, left, looks on during a press conference on Monday, April 12. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said on CBS this morning that they are determining what actions to take after Officer Kim Potter killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in what the Brooklyn Center police chief described as an accidental shooting

“If you kill someone in any other line of work, you are at the very least going to lose your job,” Elliott said. 

Elliott said he spoke to Wright’s father, and justice for the Wright family looks like “full accountability under the law” with the officer going “through the legal system to determine guilt or innocence.”

After a second night of protests, the mayor encouraged people to stay home, but said the city will “protect people’s rights to gather peacefully.”

22 min ago

Protesters rally for a second night following the killing of Daunte Wright

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Adrienne Broaddus

Furious over the fatal shooting of a Black man by a police officer during a traffic stop, demonstrators gathered Monday night to protest outside the police department of a Minneapolis suburb for a second night in a row.

The familiar refrain, "No Justice No Peace," was heard among the crowd in Brooklyn Center, alongside the din of conflict.

The demonstrations began Sunday after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed in what the police chief described as an accidental shooting.

The officer who shot Wright, identified by authorities as Kim Potter, has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She has been placed on administrative leave.

Police fired tear gas and stun guns to disperse the Monday night demonstrators defying a curfew while protesters threw "bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at public safety officials," according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net.

The operation is a joint effort of local agencies to ensure public safety during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing charges in the death of George Floyd, being held some 10 miles away.