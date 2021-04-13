Several Minnesota municipalities under curfews tonight

Protestors gather in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday, April 13.

A 10 p.m. CT curfew has been called for St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, according to a statement on their official website.

Like the previous curfew notice from Minneapolis, there are certain exemptions including members of the press, first responders, law enforcement, community patrol organizations and those traveling to or from work.

The order in St. Paul expires at 6 a.m. CT on Wednesday, the city said.

Operation Safety Net also announced 10 p.m. CT curfews for these nearby municipalities:

Crystal

Maple Grove

Columbia Heights

New Hope

Robbinsdale

Brooklyn Park, a city next to Brooklyn Center where Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police, has called for an 8 p.m. CT curfew this evening, according to a statement from Mayor Pro Tempore Tonja West-Hafner.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott indicated in a tweet that there will be a curfew in his city tonight, but did not specify a time. CNN has reached out for more details.

“Some outside elements may be planning to show up to infiltrate peaceful protesters and cause mayhem, we will not allow that,” Elliott tweeted today. “We ask folks to protest peacefully then please go home before the curfew goes into effect this evening.”