2 min ago

Several Minnesota municipalities under curfews tonight

From CNN’s Keith Allen

Protestors gather in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday, April 13.
A 10 p.m. CT curfew has been called for St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, according to a statement on their official website.

Like the previous curfew notice from Minneapolis, there are certain exemptions including members of the press, first responders, law enforcement, community patrol organizations and those traveling to or from work.

The order in St. Paul expires at 6 a.m. CT on Wednesday, the city said.

Operation Safety Net also announced 10 p.m. CT curfews for these nearby municipalities:

  • Crystal
  • Maple Grove
  • Columbia Heights
  • New Hope
  • Robbinsdale

Brooklyn Park, a city next to Brooklyn Center where Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police, has called for an 8 p.m. CT curfew this evening, according to a statement from Mayor Pro Tempore Tonja West-Hafner.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott indicated in a tweet that there will be a curfew in his city tonight, but did not specify a time. CNN has reached out for more details.

“Some outside elements may be planning to show up to infiltrate peaceful protesters and cause mayhem, we will not allow that,” Elliott tweeted today. “We ask folks to protest peacefully then please go home before the curfew goes into effect this evening.”

44 min ago

Minnesota governor says Washington County prosecutor should handle Wright shooting case

From CNN’s Keith Allen

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison said that the Daunte Wright shooting case should stay with Washington County Prosecutor Pete Orput, according to statements provided by their offices Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called on Walz to have the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office take over the case. 

“The Attorney General is currently focused on prosecuting Derek Chauvin,” Teddy Tschann, spokesperson for Walz, told CNN in an email. “This case is in the hands of the Washington County Attorney, and we expect him to move quickly.”

"Attorney General Ellison has confidence in County Attorney Orput's review of the case,” John Stiles, Ellison’s deputy chief of staff, added in an email to CNN Tuesday afternoon.

1 hr 36 min ago

Curfew ordered for Minneapolis tonight

From CNN’s Keith Allen

For the second consecutive night, a curfew has been called for Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Mayor Jacob Frey issued an emergency regulation Tuesday afternoon that includes a 10 p.m. local time curfew, which will remain in effect until 6 a.m. local time Wednesday morning.

There are certain exemptions including members of the press, first responders, law enforcement, community patrol organizations and those traveling to or from work, according to the city statement.

 

2 hr 28 min ago

"Very few" of Brooklyn Center's officers are people of color, mayor says 

From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus

Pool
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said in a news conference that the police department does not have many people of color. 

“We have very few people of color in our department and specifically Black, officers who are Black, we have few,” Elliott said. 

According to data provided by Theresa Shim, the Brooklyn Center community liaison, there are 47 officers on the police department. Four of the officers are African-American. The remaining officers include four Asian officers, 36 White officers, one Hispanic officer, and two Middle Eastern officers. There are 40 male officers and seven female officers on the police department, Shim said. 

Earlier the mayor said none of the police officers live in Brooklyn Center.

3 hr 3 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor says city manager was fired over response to protest

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said while he is limited in terms of what he can say about the firing of City Manager Curt Boganey, “the city council had significant concerns regarding how the city responded to the protest.”

“The city council determined it was in the best interest of the city and its residents to seek new leadership in the city. And we do want to thank Mr. Boganey for his service to the city, he has made strides in many areas to make the city better,” Elliott said.

Boganey was relieved of his duties on Monday. The city’s deputy city manager will assume Boganey’s duties moving forward, Elliott said Monday.

2 hr 43 min ago

Prosecutor "hopes" to have charging decision for officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright by tomorrow 

From CNN’s Brad Parks and Keith Allen

\Officer Kim Potter is seen in a file photo from 2007.
Washington County Prosecutor Pete Orput told CNN that he “hopes” to have a charging decision regarding former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by Wednesday.

CNN previously reported that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sent the case to the Washington County Attorney’s Office to make the charging decision in this case.

Potter was identified as the officer who shot Wright, and the Brooklyn Center mayor said she resigned from the police department.

The move is part of a new procedure agreed upon by five urban county attorneys in Minnesota concerning police use of force cases where they are moved to different counties, “to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases,” Freeman said in a statement.

“I hope to have a charging decision by tomorrow,” Orput told CNN in an email Tuesday afternoon. “I just received voluminous documents and with enough coffee, I’ll have something tomorrow.”

3 hr 46 min ago

Biden addresses "pretty painful week" with members of the Congressional Black Caucus

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
President Biden addressed a "pretty painful week" with members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House on Wednesday, discussing the passing of Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, the shooting of Daunte Wright and the Derek Chauvin trial.

“Daunte Wright in Minnesota, that godawful shooting resulting in his death in the midst of an ongoing over the killing of George Floyd, and lord only knows what’s happened based on what the verdict will or will not be there,” Biden said during remarks in the Oval Office Tuesday, alluding to the possibility of further unrest in Minnesota after the Chauvin verdict comes down.

The President also discussed the need for equity in the Black community, saying the government can create real change with regards to policing as well as economic inequality.

“But we’re in the business, all of us meeting today, to deliver some real change,” Biden said, discussing an executive order he signed upon taking office to focus on equity.

Biden thanked the members of the Congressional Black Caucus he was meeting with for their support in passing the American Rescue Plan which he said helped address eliminating child poverty and he thanked them for ideas they shared with him that helped shape the American Jobs Plan proposal.

“And so I look forward to discussing all these priorities, the CBC priorities, and the goals you have for the community. But quite frankly, the goals you have for the community are good for every community,” Biden said.

3 hr 51 min ago

George Floyd's brother tells Wright family: We will stand in support with you 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

CNN
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, offered his condolences and vowed to stand with the family of Daunte Wright.

"We will stand in support with you...the world is traumatized, watching another African-American man being slayed," he said at a news conference today.  

Philonise Floyd said he woke up Tuesday morning with the shooting on his mind, adding, "I don't want to see another victim."

He said Wright's killing reminded him of Oscar Grant, who was killed on New Year's Day in 2009 by a police officer in Oakland, California. The officer killed Grant said he "accidentally" shot grant when reaching for the taser, CNN has reported.  

"It's a time for change, and that time is now," said Philonise Floyd. "Minneapolis, you can't sweep this under the rug anymore."

"We're here and we will fight for justice for his family, just like we're fighting for our brother," he said.  

Philonise Floyd called for protesters across the nation to stand up "because times like this, people need hugs, people need to be given love, this mom is grieving."

 

4 hr 53 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor says they've asked for Thin Blue Line flag to be removed

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said they have asked for the Thin Blue Line flag outside the police department to be removed.

“We don’t want the flag to be a flashpoint that angers people and does that in a way that, you know, that they’re going to come to the department,” he said.