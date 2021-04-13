Brooklyn Center mayor says city manager was fired over response to protest

\Officer Kim Potter is seen in a file photo from 2007. Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune/Getty Images/FILE

Washington County Prosecutor Pete Orput told CNN that he “hopes” to have a charging decision regarding former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by Wednesday.

CNN previously reported that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman sent the case to the Washington County Attorney’s Office to make the charging decision in this case.

Potter was identified as the officer who shot Wright, and the Brooklyn Center mayor said she resigned from the police department.

The move is part of a new procedure agreed upon by five urban county attorneys in Minnesota concerning police use of force cases where they are moved to different counties, “to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases,” Freeman said in a statement.

“I hope to have a charging decision by tomorrow,” Orput told CNN in an email Tuesday afternoon. “I just received voluminous documents and with enough coffee, I’ll have something tomorrow.”