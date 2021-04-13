Brooklyn Center mayor says city manager was fired over response to protest

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said while he is limited in terms of what he can say about the firing of City Manager Curt Boganey, “the city council had significant concerns regarding how the city responded to the protest.”
“The city council determined it was in the best interest of the city and its residents to seek new leadership in the city. And we do want to thank Mr. Boganey for his service to the city, he has made strides in many areas to make the city better,” Elliott said.
Boganey was relieved of his duties on Monday. The city’s deputy city manager will assume Boganey’s duties moving forward, Elliott said Monday.