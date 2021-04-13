US
Coronavirus pandemic

Chauvin trial: Day 12

Daunte Wright shooting

Live Updates

The latest on the police shooting of Daunte Wright

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:10 a.m. ET, April 13, 2021
1 hr 40 min ago

Daunte Wright's mom: "It should have never, ever escalated the way it did"

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Good Morning America
Daunte Wright’s parents spoke to "Good Morning America" about their son’s killing, saying police have not given them very much information at all.

Katie Wright said her son was afraid of the police and she could hear the fear in his voice when she last spoke to him.

The situation “should have never, ever escalated the way it did,” Katie Wright said.

Aubrey Wright said he doesn’t accept the police chief’s explanation that his son’s killing was an accidental shooting.

“I cannot accept that. I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that, a mistake, that doesn’t even sound right. You know, this officer has been on the force for 26 plus, 26 years. I can’t accept that,” Aubrey Wright said.

Katie Wright said she wants to see Officer Kim Potter “held accountable for everything that she’s taken from us.”

The mother also said she appreciates the protesters’ support but wants protests to be peaceful.

“I want to say thank you so much for the support and standing by us and making sure that my son’s name has been heard and asking for justice and asking for that, we get everything that need out of this and making sure that my son’s name doesn’t get swept under the rug and forgot about,” she said.

Family attorney Ben Crump said Potter was a training officer, so “it’s not about training, it’s about implicit bias.”

“It’s about giving the same respect and consideration to people of color that we give to White American citizens,” Crump said.

Katie Wright described her son as her baby who had a “smile that would light up the room.”

“My son was an amazing, loving kid. He had a big heart. He loved basketball. He had a 2-year-old son that’s not going to be able to play basketball with him,” she said.

2 hr 7 min ago

Daunte Wright’s family is not “prepared to say that that was an accident,” their attorney says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Daunte Wright’s family is not “prepared to say that that was an accident,” their attorney Jeffrey Storms told CNN.

“To have the department come out and just chalk this up to being an accident is by no means proper or enough. There were a number of intentional events that led to their son being dead and we need to find out exactly why each one of those intentional acts happened,” Storms said Tuesday.

Some more background: Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said the portion of body-worn camera footage released Monday led him to believe the shooting was accidental and that the officer's actions before the shooting were consistent with the department's training on Tasers.

“Grabbing your side arm that you've likely deployed thousands — if not tens of thousands — of times is an intentional act. A side arm feels different than a Taser. It looks different than a Taser. Requires different pressure in order to deploy it. So we're going to very much be looking into all of those intentional acts that it took for this officer to squeeze the trigger and kill their son,” Storms explained.

He added that there will likely be some announcements from the Wright family regarding officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot the 20-year-old.

“They want accountability. And they want justice. And they want answers.”

2 hr 57 min ago

Minnesota police group: "No conclusions should be made until the investigation is complete"

From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association released a statement from its executive director, Brian Peters, regarding the killing of Daunte Wright, urging the public not to jump to conclusions and for protests to be peaceful.

“The tragic chain of events that resulted in the loss of life is weighing on all of us. Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will gather the needed facts for the investigation, and no conclusions should be made until the investigation is complete,” the statement said.

“We’re disappointed in recent comments about this incident from political leaders that fuel anger and hostility towards all law enforcement. We echo the many calls for protests to remain peaceful” the statement continues.

The organization says it is the "largest association representing rank and file municipal police officers, county deputy sheriffs and peace officers employed in Minnesota."

2 hr 56 min ago

Brooklyn Center mayor says city still determining what actions to take against officer who shot Wright

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, left, looks on during a press conference on Monday, April 12.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, left, looks on during a press conference on Monday, April 12. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said on CBS this morning that they are determining what actions to take after Officer Kim Potter killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in what the Brooklyn Center police chief described as an accidental shooting

“If you kill someone in any other line of work, you are at the very least going to lose your job,” Elliott said. 

Elliott said he spoke to Wright’s father, and justice for the Wright family looks like “full accountability under the law” with the officer going “through the legal system to determine guilt or innocence.”

After a second night of protests, the mayor encouraged people to stay home, but said the city will “protect people’s rights to gather peacefully.”

3 hr 14 min ago

Protesters rally for a second night following the killing of Daunte Wright

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Adrienne Broaddus

Furious over the fatal shooting of a Black man by a police officer during a traffic stop, demonstrators gathered Monday night to protest outside the police department of a Minneapolis suburb for a second night in a row.

The familiar refrain, "No Justice No Peace," was heard among the crowd in Brooklyn Center, alongside the din of conflict.

The demonstrations began Sunday after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed in what the police chief described as an accidental shooting.

The officer who shot Wright, identified by authorities as Kim Potter, has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She has been placed on administrative leave.

Police fired tear gas and stun guns to disperse the Monday night demonstrators defying a curfew while protesters threw "bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at public safety officials," according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net.

The operation is a joint effort of local agencies to ensure public safety during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing charges in the death of George Floyd, being held some 10 miles away.