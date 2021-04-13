Brooklyn Center mayor says city still determining what actions to take against officer who shot Wright

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, left, looks on during a press conference on Monday, April 12. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said on CBS this morning that they are determining what actions to take after Officer Kim Potter killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in what the Brooklyn Center police chief described as an accidental shooting.

“If you kill someone in any other line of work, you are at the very least going to lose your job,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he spoke to Wright’s father, and justice for the Wright family looks like “full accountability under the law” with the officer going “through the legal system to determine guilt or innocence.”

After a second night of protests, the mayor encouraged people to stay home, but said the city will “protect people’s rights to gather peacefully.”