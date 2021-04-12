US
Live Updates

The latest on the police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:50 AM ET, Tue April 13, 2021
33 Posts
36 min ago

Brooklyn Center Mayor on CNN: "We want people to go home"

From CNN’s Keith Allen

Mike Elliott, Mayor of Brooklyn Center, speaks at the Brooklyn Center Police Station after a police officer shot and killed a Black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 12.
Brooklyn Center, MN Mayor Mike Elliott appeared on CNN with protests underway in his city for a second consecutive night following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Mayor Elliott said that with command authority of the Brooklyn Center Police Department transferred to his office earlier in the day Monday, orders on the ground are now being given from the regional command center put in-place to work public safety around the Derek Chauvin trial.

“Right now, the orders are coming from the regional command center, they're not coming from me or my department,” Elliott told Don Lemon. “The folks in the front line right now [who] are executing the orders are the state patrol, the [Minnesota] National Guard, and other law enforcement, and [Hennepin County] Sheriff’s Department of the regional command center that's established by the governor.”

Elliott said that the decision to dismiss City Manager City Manager Curt Boganey was a collective one, with the city council voting 4-1 to relieve him of his duties.

“They felt that it was a lack of leadership early on in how things unfolded with the situation,” Elliott said, adding he spoke to Daunte Wright’s father earlier in the day Monday and said he will continue to try to connect with his mother this week.

“All they want is justice to be done for their son and for there to be full truth and accountability,” the mayor said. “That's what we are committed to doing.”

The mayor confirmed that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was correct in their identification of Kim Potter as the officer who fatally shot Wright following a traffic stop on Sunday.

Elliott also pleaded with the people still protesting outside the Brooklyn Center police station well past curfew to go home.

“We want people to go home,” the mayor said. “People are still upset, and the goal right now is to try and disperse the crowd and trying to get people to go home.”

2 hr 43 min ago

Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright identified by state officials

From CNN’s Keith Allen

The Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright following a traffic stop Sunday has been identified as Officer Kim Potter, according to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Potter has been with Brooklyn Center PD for 26 years, BCA notes.

She has been placed on standard administrative leave, city officials said at a press conference earlier in the day.

5 hr 26 min ago

Biden on Wright shooting: We need to "rebuild trust and ensure accountability" moving forward

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

President Biden tweeted this evening about the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, saying he was thinking about Wright and his family "and the pain, anger, and trauma that Black America experiences every day.”

“While we await a full investigation, we know what we need to do to move forward: rebuild trust and ensure accountability so no one is above the law,” Biden said. 

Earlier on Monday, Biden called for “peace and calm" in the wake of Wright's fatal encounter with police in Minnesota, saying his death does not justify violence or looting.

Read his tweet:

5 hr 45 min ago

Daunte Wright's death ruled a homicide by Hennepin County medical examiner

From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus and Keith Allen

Daunte Wright died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wright was fatally shot by an unnamed Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, sparking a night of protests in the small city northwest of Minneapolis.

5 hr 42 min ago

Brooklyn Center city manager relieved of his duties, mayor says

From CNN’s Keith Allen

Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey speaks during a press conference about the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright at the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 12, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, Mayor Mike Elliott said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

“I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government,” Elliott wrote.

An unnamed Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, sparking a night of protests in the small city northwest of Minneapolis.

The city’s deputy city manager will assume Boganey’s duties moving forward, according to Elliott.

6 hr 53 min ago

Command authority of Minnesota's Brooklyn Center Police Department transferred to mayor's office

 From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus and Keith Allen

Command authority of Minnesota's Brooklyn Center Police Department has been transferred to Mayor Mike Elliott’s office following a city council vote, the mayor tweetedMonday afternoon.

“At such a tough time, this will streamline things and establish a chain of command and leadership,” Elliott tweeted. “I appreciate the other councilmembers who voted to approve this motion.”

A Brooklyn Center Police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, sparking a night of protests in the small city northwest of Minneapolis.

Elliot said the motion passed with a 3-2 vote.

7 hr 48 min ago

Minnesota governor announces Monday night curfew in county where Wright shooting occurred 

From CNN’s Keith Allen

Gov. Tim Walz.
In addition to the city curfews called for Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also issued a three-county curfew to go into effect at 7 p.m. CT Monday night.

The counties of Hennepin, which includes Brooklyn Center where Daunte Wright was shot Sunday afternoon, Ramsey and Anoka will be under curfew beginning at 7 p.m. local time and extending until 6 a.m. CT. Walz said.

“Those who choose to go out and as [St. Paul] Mayor Carter said, to exploit these tragedies for destruction or personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in Minnesota history and coordination will be prepared, you will be arrested, you will be charged and there will be consequences for those actions,” Walz said.

“It's not debatable, you're not making the case, you're hurting the case, you're undermining the grief, and you hear it from families time and time again. Don't you dare step into our space where we're trying to enact change through our system,” Walz said.

Exemptions will be in-place for credentialed media, “people doing their essential work” and “citizens patrolling and protecting some of their neighborhoods,” the governor added.

 

8 hr 30 min ago

NBA and NHL postpone Monday night home games

The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League have postponed home games scheduled for tonight.

Monday night's NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets was slated to be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed. The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time," the NBA said in a statement.

Monday night’s NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues was scheduled at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

A statement provided by the league reads as follows:

“The National Hockey League and Minnesota Wild today announced that tonight’s game between the Wild and St. Louis Blues has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon. The game has been rescheduled for May 12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The National Hockey League extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright.” 

8 hr 55 min ago

Attorney transfers shooting case to different county to avoid "appearance of a conflict of interest" 

From CNN’s Carma Hassan 

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement that they have sent case of Daunte Wright’s shooting to the Washington County Attorney. 

"The five Urban County Attorneys adopted a new practice and procedure concerning the police use of deadly force cases one year ago, to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases," Freeman said in a statement.

"Further decisions on this case, upon completion of the investigation being under taken by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), will be made by the Washington County Attorney’s office,” the statement added.

The County Attorney also offered his “sincerest sympathy and prayers to the family of Daunte Wright during this heartbreaking time.”