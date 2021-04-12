Mayor calls Brooklyn Center police shooting "tragic"
From CNN’s Joe Sutton
The Brooklyn Center mayor issued a brief statement last night on the officer-involved shooting in his city.
“The officer shooting in Brooklyn Center today is tragic. We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with with force,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said in a tweet.
Here's more from the mayor:
47 min ago
ACLU of Minnesota calls for an immediate investigation into the death of Daunte Wright
From CNN's Alta Spells
The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for "an immediate, transparent and independent investigation" by agencies other than the Brooklyn Center Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) after the deadly police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the group said in a statement.
They are also asking that body camera footage of the shooting to be released quickly, the statement said:
"The ACLU-MN has deep concerns that police here appear to have used dangling air fresheners as an excuse for making a pretextual stop, something police do all too often to target Black people. The warrant appears to be for a non-felony," said the statement. It continued, "While we are waiting to learn more, we must reiterate that police violence and killings of people of color must end, as must the over-policing and racial profiling that are endemic to our white supremacist system of policing."
Police said Daunte Wright ran back to his vehicle as they were trying to take him into custody for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. According to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, once in the car, officers fired on Wright and he continued to drive for several blocks before crashing into another vehicle.
The BCA is in charge of the investigation into Wright's death.
33 min ago
A Black man was shot and killed after a traffic stop yesterday
From CNN's Keith Allen, Adrienne Broaddus, Hollie Silverman and Joe Sutton
Hundreds protested Sunday night after a Black man in Minnesota was shot by a police officer and died following a traffic stop.
The incident happened earlier that afternoon in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, about 10 miles from where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz identified the man killed in Sunday's incident as Daunte Wright.
At around 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET), police say they were trying to take a man into custody after they determined he had outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. He got back into his vehicle and an officer shot him, police said. He then drove several blocks before striking another vehicle, police said.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said police and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures following the crash, but the man died at the scene.