Daunte Wright's death ruled a homicide by Hennepin County medical examiner
From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus and Keith Allen
Daunte Wright died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Wright was fatally shot by an unnamed Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, sparking a night of protests in the small city northwest of Minneapolis.
17 min ago
Brooklyn Center city manager relieved of his duties, mayor says
From CNN’s Keith Allen
Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, Mayor Mike Elliott said in a tweet Monday afternoon.
“I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government,” Elliott wrote.
An unnamed Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, sparking a night of protests in the small city northwest of Minneapolis.
The city’s deputy city manager will assume Boganey’s duties moving forward, according to Elliott.
1 hr 28 min ago
Command authority of Minnesota's Brooklyn Center Police Department transferred to mayor's office
From CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus and Keith Allen
Command authority of Minnesota's Brooklyn Center Police Department has been transferred to Mayor Mike Elliott’s office following a city council vote, the mayor tweetedMonday afternoon.
“At such a tough time, this will streamline things and establish a chain of command and leadership,” Elliott tweeted. “I appreciate the other councilmembers who voted to approve this motion.”
A Brooklyn Center Police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, sparking a night of protests in the small city northwest of Minneapolis.
Elliot said the motion passed with a 3-2 vote.
2 hr 24 min ago
Minnesota governor announces Monday night curfew in county where Wright shooting occurred
From CNN’s Keith Allen
In addition to the city curfews called for Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also issued a three-county curfew to go into effect at 7 p.m. CT Monday night.
The counties of Hennepin, which includes Brooklyn Center where Daunte Wright was shot Sunday afternoon, Ramsey and Anoka will be under curfew beginning at 7 p.m. local time and extending until 6 a.m. CT. Walz said.
“Those who choose to go out and as [St. Paul] Mayor Carter said, to exploit these tragedies for destruction or personal gain, you can rest assured that the largest police presence in Minnesota history and coordination will be prepared, you will be arrested, you will be charged and there will be consequences for those actions,” Walz said.
“It's not debatable, you're not making the case, you're hurting the case, you're undermining the grief, and you hear it from families time and time again. Don't you dare step into our space where we're trying to enact change through our system,” Walz said.
Exemptions will be in-place for credentialed media, “people doing their essential work” and “citizens patrolling and protecting some of their neighborhoods,” the governor added.
3 hr 5 min ago
NBA and NHL postpone Monday night home games
The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League have postponed home games scheduled for tonight.
Monday night's NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets was slated to be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed. The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time," the NBA said in a statement.
Monday night’s NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues was scheduled at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
A statement provided by the league reads as follows:
“The National Hockey League and Minnesota Wild today announced that tonight’s game between the Wild and St. Louis Blues has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon. The game has been rescheduled for May 12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The National Hockey League extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright.”
3 hr 30 min ago
Attorney transfers shooting case to different county to avoid "appearance of a conflict of interest"
From CNN’s Carma Hassan
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement that they have sent case of Daunte Wright’s shooting to the Washington County Attorney.
"The five Urban County Attorneys adopted a new practice and procedure concerning the police use of deadly force cases one year ago, to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases," Freeman said in a statement.
"Further decisions on this case, upon completion of the investigation being under taken by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), will be made by the Washington County Attorney’s office,” the statement added.
The County Attorney also offered his “sincerest sympathy and prayers to the family of Daunte Wright during this heartbreaking time.”
3 hr 36 min ago
Curfew ordered for Minneapolis and St. Paul
In the wake of Sunday’s police shooting of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have called for a curfew to take effect Monday night, from 7 p.m local time. The curfews will extend until 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning in both cities
“The anguish we are suffering cannot translate into violence, destroying livelihoods, destroying locally owned businesses that our communities have poured their hearts and soul into for decades,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference moments ago.
“And the unraveling of the sacrifices that people have made for so long, that cannot, that will not be tolerated. We must seek peace tonight. And as of this afternoon, I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis, and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7 p.m. tonight.”
Credentialed media, emergency responders, and community patrol organizations will be exempt from the curfew, Frey said.
The curfew with the same hours and exemptions has also been called for St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter said.
4 hr 5 min ago
ACLU calls for independent investigation into Wright's death
From CNN’s Devon Sayers
The American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement over the death of Daunte Wright, saying "he should be alive today."
"Taking a step back to listen to the circumstances surrounding Daunte Wright’s killing hammers home the heartbreaking truth that we’ve known for so long — Black people living in America are subject to having their lives violently ripped away from them and the ones they love at the hands of our government for absolutely nothing," the statement said.
"The ACLU echoes the ACLU of Minnesota’s calls for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation by an outside agency other than the Brooklyn Center Police or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the quick release of any bodycam footage."
The ACLU is also asking for the officers and agencies involved to be identified.
4 hr ago
Biden calls for "peace and calm" in the wake of Wright shooting
The President also said that he’s awaiting a full investigation into the matter before weighing in on the officer’s intentions. He also noted he has seen the body camera footage of Wright’s traffic stop.
“We’ve spoken to the governor and the mayor, spoken to the authorities there and I haven’t called Daunte Wright’s family, but prayers are with their family. It’s really a tragic thing that happened, but I think we’ve got to wait and see what the investigation shows – the entire investigation. You’ve all watched, I assume – as I did, the film, which is really the body cam, which is fairly graphic. Question is – was it an accident? Was it intentional? That remains to be determined by a full-blown investigation,” Biden told reporters.
The President said he’d been briefed on the situation and continued by urging against looting and violence in the wake of Wright’s death.
“But in the meantime, I want to make it clear again, there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protest – understandable. And the fact is that, you know, we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community in that environment is real. It’s serious and it’s consequential. But it will not justify violence and/or looting,” Biden said.
“In the meantime, I’m calling for peace and calm. And we should listen to Daunte’s mom, who is calling for peace and calm,” the President added.
When asked if the federal government should be surging in federal resources to keep the peace, Biden said there were already federal resources on the ground, including those already in place in preparation for the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial.
“There will not be a lack of help and support from the federal government if the local authorities believe it’s needed,” he said.
Asked whether he thinks the situation is on a razor’s edge, Biden said, “I’m not going to speculate now. I’m hopeful there’ll be a verdict and an outcome that will be supported by the vast majority of people in the region and that’s my expectation.”