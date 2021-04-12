Daunte Wright's death ruled a homicide by Hennepin County medical examiner

Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey speaks during a press conference about the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright at the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on April 12, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Brooklyn Center City Manager Curt Boganey has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, Mayor Mike Elliott said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

“I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government,” Elliott wrote.

An unnamed Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, sparking a night of protests in the small city northwest of Minneapolis.

The city’s deputy city manager will assume Boganey’s duties moving forward, according to Elliott.