ACLU of Minnesota calls for an immediate investigation into the death of Daunte Wright

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is calling for "an immediate, transparent and independent investigation" by agencies other than the Brooklyn Center Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) after the deadly police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the group said in a statement.

They are also asking that body camera footage of the shooting to be released quickly, the statement said:

"The ACLU-MN has deep concerns that police here appear to have used dangling air fresheners as an excuse for making a pretextual stop, something police do all too often to target Black people. The warrant appears to be for a non-felony," said the statement. It continued, "While we are waiting to learn more, we must reiterate that police violence and killings of people of color must end, as must the over-policing and racial profiling that are endemic to our white supremacist system of policing."

Police said Daunte Wright ran back to his vehicle as they were trying to take him into custody for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop. According to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, once in the car, officers fired on Wright and he continued to drive for several blocks before crashing into another vehicle.

The BCA is in charge of the investigation into Wright's death.