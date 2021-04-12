US
18 min ago

Name of officer who shot Daunte Wright will be released "shortly," city manager says 

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

City Manager Curt Boganey takes questions at a press conference on Monday.
City Manager Curt Boganey takes questions at a press conference on Monday. CNN

Reporters pressed Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and City Manager Curt Boganey about why the name of the officer who shot Daunte Wright has not been released.

Mayor Elliott said it was "privileged" information at the moment since the shooting is under investigation. He did express willingness to share additional information about the female officer in question.

Earlier in the news conference, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop after a police officer shouted "Taser!" but fired a handgun instead of the non-lethal stun gun.

Boganey said the name of the officer would be released "shortly."

"We have every intent to release that information as quickly as possible... There's no reason or desire to withhold that information any longer than absolutely necessary," Boganey said.

Boganey said he would not instruct the police chief to release the officer's name during the news conference because it would be "inappropriate."

Both activists and journalists participated in the news conference, which became heated at times. One person accused the city manager of "working harder to protect a killer cop than a victim of police murder."

1 hr 8 min ago

Police chief becomes emotional during tense news conference

CNN
CNN

Police Chief Tim Gannon appeared to get emotional during a tense news conference while discussing the protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, last night.

Gannon began to argue with people in the room while talking about last night's events. He said, "I was front and center at the protest. At the riot."

A person in the room responded "don't do that," adding, "there was no riot." The chief responded, "there was." He said that during the protest one officer from Hennepin County was hit in the head with a brick and transported to the hospital.

After this exchange, another news conference attendee asked the chief, "What is on your heart?" He became emotional as he tried to respond.

"I'm the leader of this department. They expect me to lead. Create a safe city. That's what I'm trying to do. So that's it...Yeah, I'm emotional. I'm just trying to be honest," the chief said.

Watch:

1 hr 7 min ago

Chief says officer who shot Wright: "We can look at the video and ascertain whether or not she'll be returning"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon speaks at a press conference on Monday. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

While the officer who shot Daunte Wright is on administrative leave and will not return to duty until it has concluded, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also said, "we can look at the video and ascertain whether or not she'll be returning."

"She has the right to be heard. She has the right to give her statement. She has a right to tell what she felt, what she thought. Not what I thought. Not what I saw. But what she thought," he said at a press conference Monday. "She will not be returning to duty until this investigation has run its course and she, for all intents and purposes, I think we can look at the video and ascertain whether or not she'll be returning."

"She's a very senior officer," Gannon also told reporters.

Watch:

1 hr 22 min ago

Police chief says just-released body cam footage is "graphic in nature"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

CNN
CNN

Tim Gannon, chief of Brooklyn Center Police, warned that the body camera footage of the shooting of Daunte Wright was "graphic" in nature. Police showed the footage at today's news conference.

Gannon described the shooting as an "accidental discharge" by the officer, who he believes intended to use a Taser.

"As you can hear, the officer while struggling with Mr. Wright shouts, 'Taser, Taser' several times. That is a part of the officer's training prior to deploying a Taser, which is a less lethal device. That is done to make her partners aware, as well as the subject, that a Taser deployment will be imminent. During this encounter, however, the officer drew their handgun instead of their Taser," Gannon explained

Gannon said that officers are usually trained to carry handguns on their "dominant side" and Taser on their "weak side."

"As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet, this appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer's reaction in distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge," Gannon said.

Watch Chief Tim Gannon's statement:

1 hr 39 min ago

Police chief explains what led to Daunte Wright's traffic stop

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon was asked to explain what led to the initial traffic stop that ultimately preceded Daunte Wright's death.

"From what I understood from the public safety briefing there was an expired registration on the vehicle. The tags were expired. Upon arrival when the officer made contact, at that time when he walked up to the car he discovered there was a hanging item from the rearview mirror. So there was a contact that the officer went up there initially for, obtained his ID, or his name, he walked back to his car and at that time he ran his name and he found out that he had a warrant. That's why they removed him from the car and they were making custodial arrest," Gannon told reporters at a news conference. 

"Can you tell us more about the warrants?" a reporter asked. 

"I have very little information on the warrant other than it was a gross misdemeanor warrant," he said. 

Wright died following an encounter with Brooklyn Center police, when he was fatally shot at a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

1 hr 2 min ago

Police chief: Officer's shooting of Wright appears to be an "accidental discharge"

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon speaks at a press conference on Monday. CNN

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that he believed the officer who shot Daunte Wright accidentally drew a handgun instead of a Taser.

"For informational purposes we train with our handguns on our dominant side, and our Taser on our weak side. If you're right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and your carry your Taser on the left. This is done purposefully, and it's trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," the chief said.

Gannon said that he believes "this was an accidental discharge, that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright."

Gannon said that he has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Administration to conduct an independent investigation. He said that officer is currently on administrative leave.

Watch:

1 hr 48 min ago

Officer involved in shooting is on administrative leave, chief says

The officer involved in the shooting of Daunte Wright is on administrative leave, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said today.

Gannon urged the public to remain peaceful as authorities investigate the shooting.

"I'm also stressing that I do hope for the community to be patient and allow this investigation, criminal investigation, to be completed as thoroughly as possible. I believe Mr. Wright deserves this, as do all involved," he said at a news conference.

1 hr 24 min ago

"Couldn't have happened at a worse time," mayor says of shooting as Minnesota watches Derek Chauvin's trial

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

CNN
CNN

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mayor Mike Elliott said the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was shot by a police officer and died following a traffic stop, "couldn't have happened at a worse time."

The shooting happened Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb, about 10 miles from where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

"We recognize that this couldn't have happened at a worse time," he said in a news conference Monday. "We recognize that this is happening at a time when our community —when all of America, indeed all of the world — is watching."

He added:

"We continue to be distressed as we go through the Derek Chauvin trial. So having a police-involved shooting happen in our community, and killing a young man, is heartbreaking and just unfathomable. So our entire community is filled with grief at yesterday's police-involved shooting that led to the killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old young African American male."

1 hr 47 min ago

Body camera footage from the shooting will be released, mayor says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

CNN
CNN

Mayor of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Mike Elliott says body camera footage of yesterday's deadly shooting will be released today.

"Our Brooklyn Center officers do wear body cams. And so, there is body camera footage of the event. And we do plan on releasing the body camera footage today. In fact, we plan to do so here."