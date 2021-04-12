Name of officer who shot Daunte Wright will be released "shortly," city manager says 

City Manager Curt Boganey takes questions at a press conference on Monday. CNN

Reporters pressed Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and City Manager Curt Boganey about why the name of the officer who shot Daunte Wright has not been released.

Mayor Elliott said it was "privileged" information at the moment since the shooting is under investigation. He did express willingness to share additional information about the female officer in question.

Earlier in the news conference, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop after a police officer shouted "Taser!" but fired a handgun instead of the non-lethal stun gun.

Boganey said the name of the officer would be released "shortly."

"We have every intent to release that information as quickly as possible... There's no reason or desire to withhold that information any longer than absolutely necessary," Boganey said.

Boganey said he would not instruct the police chief to release the officer's name during the news conference because it would be "inappropriate."

Both activists and journalists participated in the news conference, which became heated at times. One person accused the city manager of "working harder to protect a killer cop than a victim of police murder."