Curfew ordered for Minneapolis and St. Paul

In the wake of Sunday’s police shooting of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have called for a curfew to take effect Monday night, from 7 p.m local time. The curfews will extend until 6 a.m. local time Tuesday morning in both cities
“The anguish we are suffering cannot translate into violence, destroying livelihoods, destroying locally owned businesses that our communities have poured their hearts and soul into for decades,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference moments ago.
“And the unraveling of the sacrifices that people have made for so long, that cannot, that will not be tolerated. We must seek peace tonight. And as of this afternoon, I have declared a state of emergency in the city of Minneapolis, and we are following that up with a curfew that will begin at 7 p.m. tonight.”
Credentialed media, emergency responders, and community patrol organizations will be exempt from the curfew, Frey said.
The curfew with the same hours and exemptions has also been called for St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter said.
1 hr 1 min ago
ACLU calls for independent investigation into Wright's death
From CNN’s Devon Sayers
The American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement over the death of Daunte Wright, saying "he should be alive today."
"Taking a step back to listen to the circumstances surrounding Daunte Wright’s killing hammers home the heartbreaking truth that we’ve known for so long — Black people living in America are subject to having their lives violently ripped away from them and the ones they love at the hands of our government for absolutely nothing," the statement said.
"The ACLU echoes the ACLU of Minnesota’s calls for an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation by an outside agency other than the Brooklyn Center Police or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the quick release of any bodycam footage."
The ACLU is also asking for the officers and agencies involved to be identified.
55 min ago
Biden calls for "peace and calm" in the wake of Wright shooting
The President also said that he’s awaiting a full investigation into the matter before weighing in on the officer’s intentions. He also noted he has seen the body camera footage of Wright’s traffic stop.
“We’ve spoken to the governor and the mayor, spoken to the authorities there and I haven’t called Daunte Wright’s family, but prayers are with their family. It’s really a tragic thing that happened, but I think we’ve got to wait and see what the investigation shows – the entire investigation. You’ve all watched, I assume – as I did, the film, which is really the body cam, which is fairly graphic. Question is – was it an accident? Was it intentional? That remains to be determined by a full-blown investigation,” Biden told reporters.
The President said he’d been briefed on the situation and continued by urging against looting and violence in the wake of Wright’s death.
“But in the meantime, I want to make it clear again, there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protest – understandable. And the fact is that, you know, we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community in that environment is real. It’s serious and it’s consequential. But it will not justify violence and/or looting,” Biden said.
“In the meantime, I’m calling for peace and calm. And we should listen to Daunte’s mom, who is calling for peace and calm,” the President added.
When asked if the federal government should be surging in federal resources to keep the peace, Biden said there were already federal resources on the ground, including those already in place in preparation for the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial.
“There will not be a lack of help and support from the federal government if the local authorities believe it’s needed,” he said.
Asked whether he thinks the situation is on a razor’s edge, Biden said, “I’m not going to speculate now. I’m hopeful there’ll be a verdict and an outcome that will be supported by the vast majority of people in the region and that’s my expectation.”
1 hr 22 min ago
Attorney for Daunte Wright's family: "This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane"
From CNN’s Carma Hassan
An attorney representing the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday, said the shooting was "entirely preventable and inhumane."
“Daunte Wright is yet another young Black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us — not just the whitest among us," attorney Ben Crump said in a statement today. Crump and his co-counsel Jeff Storms are presenting the Wright family.
"As Minneapolis and the rest of the country continue to deal with the tragic killing of George Floyd, now we must also mourn the loss of this young man and father. This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane. What will it take for law enforcement to stop killing people of color? The growing number of Black men and women who have been killed or harmed by police is far too hefty a price for the equality we are seeking. We join Daunte’s family in demanding justice for him, and holding those responsible for his death accountable,” Crump added.
1 hr 22 min ago
NAACP president: "Daunte Wright should be alive today"
“Whether it be carelessness and negligence, or a blatant modern-day lynching, the result is the same. Another Black man has died at the hands of police,” Johnson writes. “Daunte Wright should be alive today.”
Johnson noted the proximity of Wright's incident with the location where George Floyd died on May 25, 2020.
"Daunte Wright was shot and killed yesterday, just north of where George Floyd was suffocated less than a year ago. Both were fathers, both were Black men, both died at the hands of police," he wrote.
1 hr 23 min ago
Monday's Minnesota Twins game postponed following Brooklyn Center shooting
Monday's Minnesota Twins afternoon home game versus the Boston Red Sox has been postponed following Sunday's fatal police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright.
The Twins released the following statement:
“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game. The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”
2 hr 16 min ago
Here's what we know about the Daunte Wright shooting
City and police officers provided new details moments ago about the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
The initial traffic stop: Police stopped Wright for an expired registration on the vehicle. "The tags were expired. Upon arrival when the officer made contact, at that time when he walked up to the car he discovered there was a hanging item from the rearview mirror. So there was a contact that the officer went up there initially for, obtained his ID, or his name, he walked back to his car and at that time he ran his name and he found out that he had a warrant. That's why they removed him from the car and they were making custodial arrest," said Police Chief Tim Gannon.
Police say shooting was accidental: Gannon said the shooting appears to be accidental, and the officer accidentally drew a handgun instead of a Taser. "As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," the chief said.
Body-camera footage has been released: Body-camera footage of the shooting was "graphic" in nature, Gannon said. The footage was shown at today's news conference. Gannon said the officer can be heard shouting "Taser" while struggling with Wright. The officer, however, drew a handgun instead of a Taser.
Officer on administrative leave: The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, Gannon said today. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation into the shooting.
1 hr 40 min ago
Name of officer who shot Daunte Wright will be released "shortly," city manager says
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Reporters pressed Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and City Manager Curt Boganey about why the name of the officer who shot Daunte Wright has not been released.
Mayor Elliott said it was "privileged" information at the moment since the shooting is under investigation. He did express willingness to share additional information about the female officer in question.
Earlier in the news conference, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop after a police officer shouted "Taser!" but fired a handgun instead of the non-lethal stun gun.
Boganey said the name of the officer would be released "shortly."
"We have every intent to release that information as quickly as possible... There's no reason or desire to withhold that information any longer than absolutely necessary," Boganey said.
Boganey said he would not instruct the police chief to release the officer's name during the news conference because it would be "inappropriate."
Both activists and journalists participated in the news conference, which became heated at times. One person accused the city manager of "working harder to protect a killer cop than a victim of police murder."
2 hr 30 min ago
Police chief becomes emotional during tense news conference
Police Chief Tim Gannon appeared to get emotional during a tense news conference while discussing the protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, last night.
Gannon began to argue with people in the room while talking about last night's events. He said, "I was front and center at the protest. At the riot."
A person in the room responded "don't do that," adding, "there was no riot." The chief responded, "there was." He said that during the protest one officer from Hennepin County was hit in the head with a brick and transported to the hospital.
After this exchange, another news conference attendee asked the chief, "What is on your heart?" He became emotional as he tried to respond.
"I'm the leader of this department. They expect me to lead. Create a safe city. That's what I'm trying to do. So that's it...Yeah, I'm emotional. I'm just trying to be honest," the chief said.