Coronavirus pandemic

Chauvin trial: Day 11

Police shooting in Minnesota

Live Updates

The latest on the police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:27 p.m. ET, April 12, 2021
28 min ago

Attorney for Daunte Wright's family: "This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane"

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

An attorney representing the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday, said the shooting was "entirely preventable and inhumane."

Earlier today, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the shooting appeared to be accidental, saying the officer who shot Wright fired a handgun instead of a Taser.

“Daunte Wright is yet another young Black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us — not just the whitest among us," attorney Ben Crump said in a statement today. Crump and his co-counsel Jeff Storms are presenting the Wright family.

"As Minneapolis and the rest of the country continue to deal with the tragic killing of George Floyd, now we must also mourn the loss of this young man and father. This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane. What will it take for law enforcement to stop killing people of color? The growing number of Black men and women who have been killed or harmed by police is far too hefty a price for the equality we are seeking. We join Daunte’s family in demanding justice for him, and holding those responsible for his death accountable,” Crump added.

28 min ago

NAACP president: "Daunte Wright should be alive today"

NAACP National President Derrick Johnson issued a statement Monday afternoon regarding the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

“Whether it be carelessness and negligence, or a blatant modern-day lynching, the result is the same. Another Black man has died at the hands of police,” Johnson writes. “Daunte Wright should be alive today.”

Johnson noted the proximity of Wright's incident with the location where George Floyd died on May 25, 2020.

"Daunte Wright was shot and killed yesterday, just north of where George Floyd was suffocated less than a year ago. Both were fathers, both were Black men, both died at the hands of police," he wrote.

28 min ago

Monday's Minnesota Twins game postponed following Brooklyn Center shooting 

A view of Target Field in Minneapolis following the postponement of Monday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.
A view of Target Field in Minneapolis following the postponement of Monday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox. David Berding/Getty Images

Monday's Minnesota Twins afternoon home game versus the Boston Red Sox has been postponed following Sunday's fatal police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright.

The Twins released the following statement:

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game.
The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future.
The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”
1 hr 21 min ago

Here's what we know about the Daunte Wright shooting

City and police officers provided new details moments ago about the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Wright's death on Sunday sparked protests in the city, which is about 10 miles from where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

Here's what we know about the shooting:

  • The initial traffic stop: Police stopped Wright for an expired registration on the vehicle. "The tags were expired. Upon arrival when the officer made contact, at that time when he walked up to the car he discovered there was a hanging item from the rearview mirror. So there was a contact that the officer went up there initially for, obtained his ID, or his name, he walked back to his car and at that time he ran his name and he found out that he had a warrant. That's why they removed him from the car and they were making custodial arrest," said Police Chief Tim Gannon.
  • Police say shooting was accidental: Gannon said the shooting appears to be accidental, and the officer accidentally drew a handgun instead of a Taser. "As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," the chief said.
  • Body-camera footage has been released: Body-camera footage of the shooting was "graphic" in nature, Gannon said. The footage was shown at today's news conference. Gannon said the officer can be heard shouting "Taser" while struggling with Wright. The officer, however, drew a handgun instead of a Taser.
  • Officer on administrative leave: The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave, Gannon said today. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation into the shooting.

45 min ago

Name of officer who shot Daunte Wright will be released "shortly," city manager says 

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

City Manager Curt Boganey takes questions at a press conference on Monday.
City Manager Curt Boganey takes questions at a press conference on Monday. CNN

Reporters pressed Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and City Manager Curt Boganey about why the name of the officer who shot Daunte Wright has not been released.

Mayor Elliott said it was "privileged" information at the moment since the shooting is under investigation. He did express willingness to share additional information about the female officer in question.

Earlier in the news conference, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop after a police officer shouted "Taser!" but fired a handgun instead of the non-lethal stun gun.

Boganey said the name of the officer would be released "shortly."

"We have every intent to release that information as quickly as possible... There's no reason or desire to withhold that information any longer than absolutely necessary," Boganey said.

Boganey said he would not instruct the police chief to release the officer's name during the news conference because it would be "inappropriate."

Both activists and journalists participated in the news conference, which became heated at times. One person accused the city manager of "working harder to protect a killer cop than a victim of police murder."

1 hr 35 min ago

Police chief becomes emotional during tense news conference

Police Chief Tim Gannon appeared to get emotional during a tense news conference while discussing the protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, last night.

Gannon began to argue with people in the room while talking about last night's events. He said, "I was front and center at the protest. At the riot."

A person in the room responded "don't do that," adding, "there was no riot." The chief responded, "there was." He said that during the protest one officer from Hennepin County was hit in the head with a brick and transported to the hospital.

After this exchange, another news conference attendee asked the chief, "What is on your heart?" He became emotional as he tried to respond.

"I'm the leader of this department. They expect me to lead. Create a safe city. That's what I'm trying to do. So that's it...Yeah, I'm emotional. I'm just trying to be honest," the chief said.

Watch:

1 hr 34 min ago

Chief says officer who shot Wright: "We can look at the video and ascertain whether or not she'll be returning"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon speaks at a press conference on Monday. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

While the officer who shot Daunte Wright is on administrative leave and will not return to duty until it has concluded, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also said, "we can look at the video and ascertain whether or not she'll be returning."

"She has the right to be heard. She has the right to give her statement. She has a right to tell what she felt, what she thought. Not what I thought. Not what I saw. But what she thought," he said at a press conference Monday. "She will not be returning to duty until this investigation has run its course and she, for all intents and purposes, I think we can look at the video and ascertain whether or not she'll be returning."

"She's a very senior officer," Gannon also told reporters.

Watch:

1 hr 49 min ago

Police chief says just-released body cam footage is "graphic in nature"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Tim Gannon, chief of Brooklyn Center Police, warned that the body camera footage of the shooting of Daunte Wright was "graphic" in nature. Police showed the footage at today's news conference.

Gannon described the shooting as an "accidental discharge" by the officer, who he believes intended to use a Taser.

"As you can hear, the officer while struggling with Mr. Wright shouts, 'Taser, Taser' several times. That is a part of the officer's training prior to deploying a Taser, which is a less lethal device. That is done to make her partners aware, as well as the subject, that a Taser deployment will be imminent. During this encounter, however, the officer drew their handgun instead of their Taser," Gannon explained

Gannon said that officers are usually trained to carry handguns on their "dominant side" and Taser on their "weak side."

"As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet, this appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer's reaction in distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge," Gannon said.

Watch Chief Tim Gannon's statement:

2 hr 6 min ago

Police chief explains what led to Daunte Wright's traffic stop

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon was asked to explain what led to the initial traffic stop that ultimately preceded Daunte Wright's death.

"From what I understood from the public safety briefing there was an expired registration on the vehicle. The tags were expired. Upon arrival when the officer made contact, at that time when he walked up to the car he discovered there was a hanging item from the rearview mirror. So there was a contact that the officer went up there initially for, obtained his ID, or his name, he walked back to his car and at that time he ran his name and he found out that he had a warrant. That's why they removed him from the car and they were making custodial arrest," Gannon told reporters at a news conference. 

"Can you tell us more about the warrants?" a reporter asked. 

"I have very little information on the warrant other than it was a gross misdemeanor warrant," he said. 

Wright died following an encounter with Brooklyn Center police, when he was fatally shot at a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.