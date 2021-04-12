Attorney for Daunte Wright's family: "This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane"

An attorney representing the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday, said the shooting was "entirely preventable and inhumane."

Earlier today, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the shooting appeared to be accidental, saying the officer who shot Wright fired a handgun instead of a Taser.

“Daunte Wright is yet another young Black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us — not just the whitest among us," attorney Ben Crump said in a statement today. Crump and his co-counsel Jeff Storms are presenting the Wright family.