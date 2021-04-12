Attorney for Daunte Wright's family: "This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane"

An attorney representing the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday, said the shooting was "entirely preventable and inhumane."
Earlier today, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said the shooting appeared to be accidental, saying the officer who shot Wright fired a handgun instead of a Taser.
“Daunte Wright is yet another young Black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us — not just the whitest among us," attorney Ben Crump said in a statement today. Crump and his co-counsel Jeff Storms are presenting the Wright family.
"As Minneapolis and the rest of the country continue to deal with the tragic killing of George Floyd, now we must also mourn the loss of this young man and father. This level of lethal force was entirely preventable and inhumane. What will it take for law enforcement to stop killing people of color? The growing number of Black men and women who have been killed or harmed by police is far too hefty a price for the equality we are seeking. We join Daunte’s family in demanding justice for him, and holding those responsible for his death accountable,” Crump added.