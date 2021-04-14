Attorney Ben Crump spoke to CBS News about two families he is representing: the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

Floyd was killed in May 2020 after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin — who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — is currently on trial. The 13th day of testimony will begin this morning.

Wright was killed Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — which is about 10 miles away from where Chauvin's trial is playing out.

“George Floyd’s family, about this time last year, was dealing with this unthinkable intrusion into their lives and now they’re having to tell Daunte Wright’s mother, father, his baby’s mother, what they’re going to have to endure,” Crump said. “The assault on his character, trying to assassinate his character after they assassinated his person, about how they’re going to have grieve in the public’s eye.”

Crump said said he and Wright’s family don’t think the resignation of officer Kim Potter — who authorities say shot and killed Wright after a traffic stop Sunday — is “fair that she can kill him and say ‘I made a mistake' and then resign and keep all her benefits and pensions.”

Wright's death Sunday during a traffic stop — which the former Brooklyn Center police chief said appeared to be the result of the officer mistaking her gun for her Taser — has sparked widespread anger.

Potter resigned from the force yesterday.