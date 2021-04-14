US
Coronavirus pandemic

Chauvin trial: Day 13

Daunte Wright shooting

The latest on the police shooting of Daunte Wright

By Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:52 a.m. ET, April 14, 2021
George Floyd's family is comforting Daunte Wright's, lawyer says

Attorney Ben Crump spoke to CBS News about two families he is representing: the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright. 

Floyd was killed in May 2020 after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin — who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — is currently on trial. The 13th day of testimony will begin this morning.

Wright was killed Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — which is about 10 miles away from where Chauvin's trial is playing out.

“George Floyd’s family, about this time last year, was dealing with this unthinkable intrusion into their lives and now they’re having to tell Daunte Wright’s mother, father, his baby’s mother, what they’re going to have to endure,” Crump said. “The assault on his character, trying to assassinate his character after they assassinated his person, about how they’re going to have grieve in the public’s eye.”

Crump said said he and Wright’s family don’t think the resignation of officer Kim Potter — who authorities say shot and killed Wright after a traffic stop Sunday — is “fair that she can kill him and say ‘I made a mistake' and then resign and keep all her benefits and pensions.”

Wright's death Sunday during a traffic stop — which the former Brooklyn Center police chief said appeared to be the result of the officer mistaking her gun for her Taser — has sparked widespread anger.

Potter resigned from the force yesterday.

The officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resigned from the force

Officer Kim Potter in 2007. Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune/Getty Images

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told CNN Tuesday that Kim Potter — who authorities say shot and killed Daunte Wright during a routine traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — submitted a letter of resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

In a letter, Potter wrote that she "loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability."

Elliott said Potter decided on her own to resign from the police department.

"We did not ask her to resign. That was a decision she made," he said.

At a news conference by Elliott Tuesday, people in the room voiced concerns that Potter resigned and was not fired. The mayor said he has "not accepted her resignation" and that his office is continuing to review the matter.

"We're doing our internal process to make sure that we are being accountable to the steps that we need to take," Elliott told reporters.

Prosecutors could decide today whether to charge the officer who shot Daunte Wright

Authorities guard a perimeter fence as demonstrators gather on the other side Tuesday, April 13, 2021, outside the Brooklyn Center (Minn.) Police Department during a protest over Sunday's shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. John Minchillo/AP

Hundreds gathered for a third night of protests to express anger over the police killing of a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb as prosecutors could decide as soon as Wednesday whether to charge the officer authorities say shot him.

The Washington County prosecutor is weighing charges for former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, he told CNN.

"I hope to have a charging decision by tomorrow," prosecutor Pete Orput said in an email Tuesday afternoon. "I just received voluminous documents, and with enough coffee, I'll have something tomorrow."

Wright's death Sunday during a traffic stop, which then-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said appeared to be the result of Potter mistaking her gun for her Taser, has sparked widespread anger.