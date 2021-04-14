Former officer charged in Daunte Wright shooting has been booked into jail 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes questions during a press briefing on Wednesday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not weigh in on whether President Biden believes the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright should face charges.

“I’m not going to weigh in on legal or law enforcement actions. We’ll leave that to the courts and law enforcement authorities on the ground,” Psaki said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who resigned from the force after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Wright, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death earlier today, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said.

Psaki said the administration remains focused on its legislative efforts on police reform.

She would not say whether Biden would reinstate a practice of investigations into local police departments to identify civil rights abuses previously pursued under the Obama administration. She directed the reporter’s question to the attorney general.

“All of these incidents … are just a reminder that too often in the is country law enforcement uses unnecessary force and too often that results in the death of Black Americans,” Psaki said.

She would not directly answer why Biden has not issued an executive order prohibiting local law enforcement from using military equipment – similar to an order issued during the Obama administration. Psaki said the Biden administration is working with civil rights leaders to address their concerns and pass the George Floyd Act.

“I know that does not solve all the issues. We’re not suggesting that. I would say this is an issue that will be a cause of President Biden’s time in office, and we are less than 100 days in. There is more to come. Right now, our focus is on working toward getting that legislation passed,” she said.