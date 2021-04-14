Former officer charged in Daunte Wright shooting has been booked into jail
From CNN’s Eric Fiegel
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail, according to online jail records.
She was booked 37 minutes after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said they arrested her.
Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright.
16 min ago
NAACP and Brooklyn Center mayor react to charges filed against officer who shot Daunte Wright
From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher and Adrienne Broaddus
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Derrick Johnson said “justice must prevail” in response to Washington County Attorney Pete Orput’s decision to file second degree manslaughter charges against former officer Kim Potter.
"A badge should never be a shield to accountability. Daunte Wright was brutally killed by a police officer, and justice must prevail," Johnson said.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott tweeted after the charges were announced, saying “Daunte Wright like many other black and brown members of our community should be alive and at home with his family today. #DaunteWright”
17 min ago
"No conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back," attorney Ben Crump says
From CNN’s Brad Parks
Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of Daunte Wright, reacted to the news that former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been charged with second degree manslaughter.
Crump said while they “appreciate that the District Attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back.”
“Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a taser and a firearm. Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant,” Crump said.
The family will hold a news conference tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET, Crump said in the statement.
Potter was arrested by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and is expected to be booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
50 min ago
White House won't weigh in on whether officer who shot Daunte Wright should face charges
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not weigh in on whether President Biden believes the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright should face charges.
“I’m not going to weigh in on legal or law enforcement actions. We’ll leave that to the courts and law enforcement authorities on the ground,” Psaki said during Wednesday’s press briefing.
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who resigned from the force after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Wright, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death earlier today, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said.
Psaki said the administration remains focused on its legislative efforts on police reform.
She would not say whether Biden would reinstate a practice of investigations into local police departments to identify civil rights abuses previously pursued under the Obama administration. She directed the reporter’s question to the attorney general.
“All of these incidents … are just a reminder that too often in the is country law enforcement uses unnecessary force and too often that results in the death of Black Americans,” Psaki said.
She would not directly answer why Biden has not issued an executive order prohibiting local law enforcement from using military equipment – similar to an order issued during the Obama administration. Psaki said the Biden administration is working with civil rights leaders to address their concerns and pass the George Floyd Act.
“I know that does not solve all the issues. We’re not suggesting that. I would say this is an issue that will be a cause of President Biden’s time in office, and we are less than 100 days in. There is more to come. Right now, our focus is on working toward getting that legislation passed,” she said.
1 hr 5 min ago
Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright has been arrested
From CNN’s Carma Hassan and Eric Fiegel
Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter at 12:30 p.m. ET in connection to the killing of Daunte Wright, according to a statement from the BCA.
Potter is expected to be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause second-degree manslaughter, the BCA said.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced he has charged Potter with second-degree manslaughter for killing Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.
53 min ago
JUST IN: Officer who killed Daunte Wright charged with second-degree manslaughter
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who resigned from the force after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said.
The maximum sentence for second degree manslaughter is prison for ten years and a $20,000 fine, according to Minnesota statutes.
The case has been filed in Hennepin County District Court.
On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said they transferred the case to Washington County because they wanted “to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases.”
Potter submitted her resignation yesterday, but Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said yesterday that he has not accepted it. She is a 26-year police veteran with the department and worked as a field training officer.
CNN has reached out to Potter’s attorney, Earl Gray, for comment.
See the latest:
2 hr 19 min ago
Attorney general promises to examine police departments nationwide
From CNN's Jessica Schneider
In a brief virtual address to civil rights leaders attending Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network’s National Convention, Attorney General Merrick Garland stressed the importance of the Justice Department’s civil rights division and promised to examine the practices of police departments around the country, as well as provide them with additional funding and resources.
The Civil Rights Division “will also prioritize investigating whether government agencies are engaging in patterns or practices that deprive individuals of their federal or constitutional rights,” Garland said.
“Our commitment to equal justice is a whole of department effort,” Garland continued. “That effort will involve work by our grant making components to help police departments around the country improve their practices through funding and technical assistance, leverage to promote policing policies that benefit communities and enhance trust.”
Garland called the Civil Rights Division “the tip of the spear of the Justice Department’s effort to insure justice for all people.”
He said he is seeking an increase in the division’s budget and in the budget of its component, the community relations service.
4 hr 21 min ago
George Floyd's family is comforting Daunte Wright's, lawyer says
-From CNN’s Carma Hassan
Attorney Ben Crump spoke to CBS News about two families he is representing: the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.
Floyd was killed in May 2020 after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin — who is charged with second-degree unintentionalmurder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — is currently on trial. The 13th day of testimony will begin this morning.
Wright was killed Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — which is about 10 miles away from where Chauvin's trial is playing out.
“George Floyd’s family, about this time last year, was dealing with this unthinkable intrusion into their lives and now they’re having to tell Daunte Wright’s mother, father, his baby’s mother, what they’re going to have to endure,” Crump said. “The assault on his character, trying to assassinate his character after they assassinated his person, about how they’re going to have grieve in the public’s eye.”
Crump said said he and Wright’s family don’t think the resignation of officer Kim Potter — who authorities say shot and killed Wright after a traffic stop Sunday — is “fair that she can kill him and say ‘I made a mistake' and then resign and keep all her benefits and pensions.”
Wright's death Sunday during a traffic stop — which the former Brooklyn Center police chief said appeared to be the result of the officer mistaking her gunfor her Taser — has sparked widespread anger.
Potter resigned from the force yesterday.
5 hr 10 min ago
The officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resigned from the force
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told CNN Tuesday that Kim Potter — who authorities say shot and killed Daunte Wright during a routine traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — submitted a letter of resignationfrom the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
In a letter, Potter wrote that she "loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability."
Elliott said Potter decided on her own to resign from the police department.
"We did not ask her to resign. That was a decision she made," he said.
At a news conference by Elliott Tuesday, people in the room voiced concerns that Potter resigned and was not fired. The mayor said he has "not accepted her resignation" and that his office is continuing to review the matter.
"We're doing our internal process to make sure that we are being accountable to the steps that we need to take," Elliott told reporters.