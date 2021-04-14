Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright has been arrested

Officer Kim Potter. Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune/Getty Images

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who resigned from the force after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said.

The maximum sentence for second degree manslaughter is prison for ten years and a $20,000 fine, according to Minnesota statutes.

The case has been filed in Hennepin County District Court.

On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said they transferred the case to Washington County because they wanted “to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases.”

Potter submitted her resignation yesterday, but Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said yesterday that he has not accepted it. She is a 26-year police veteran with the department and worked as a field training officer.

CNN has reached out to Potter’s attorney, Earl Gray, for comment.

