Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright has been arrested
From CNN’s Carma Hassan and Eric Fiegel
Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter at 12:30 p.m. ET in connection to the killing of Daunte Wright, according to a statement from the BCA.
Potter is expected to be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause second-degree manslaughter, the BCA said.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced he has charged Potter with second-degree manslaughter for killing Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.
30 min ago
JUST IN: Officer who killed Daunte Wright charged with second-degree manslaughter
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who resigned from the force after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said.
The maximum sentence for second degree manslaughter is prison for ten years and a $20,000 fine, according to Minnesota statutes.
The case has been filed in Hennepin County District Court.
On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said they transferred the case to Washington County because they wanted “to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest in handling such cases.”
Potter submitted her resignation yesterday, but Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said yesterday that he has not accepted it. She is a 26-year police veteran with the department and worked as a field training officer.
CNN has reached out to Potter’s attorney, Earl Gray, for comment.
See the latest:
1 hr 55 min ago
Attorney general promises to examine police departments nationwide
From CNN's Jessica Schneider
In a brief virtual address to civil rights leaders attending Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network’s National Convention, Attorney General Merrick Garland stressed the importance of the Justice Department’s civil rights division and promised to examine the practices of police departments around the country, as well as provide them with additional funding and resources.
The Civil Rights Division “will also prioritize investigating whether government agencies are engaging in patterns or practices that deprive individuals of their federal or constitutional rights,” Garland said.
“Our commitment to equal justice is a whole of department effort,” Garland continued. “That effort will involve work by our grant making components to help police departments around the country improve their practices through funding and technical assistance, leverage to promote policing policies that benefit communities and enhance trust.”
Garland called the Civil Rights Division “the tip of the spear of the Justice Department’s effort to insure justice for all people.”
He said he is seeking an increase in the division’s budget and in the budget of its component, the community relations service.
3 hr 57 min ago
George Floyd's family is comforting Daunte Wright's, lawyer says
-From CNN’s Carma Hassan
Attorney Ben Crump spoke to CBS News about two families he is representing: the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.
Floyd was killed in May 2020 after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin — who is charged with second-degree unintentionalmurder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — is currently on trial. The 13th day of testimony will begin this morning.
Wright was killed Sunday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — which is about 10 miles away from where Chauvin's trial is playing out.
“George Floyd’s family, about this time last year, was dealing with this unthinkable intrusion into their lives and now they’re having to tell Daunte Wright’s mother, father, his baby’s mother, what they’re going to have to endure,” Crump said. “The assault on his character, trying to assassinate his character after they assassinated his person, about how they’re going to have grieve in the public’s eye.”
Crump said said he and Wright’s family don’t think the resignation of officer Kim Potter — who authorities say shot and killed Wright after a traffic stop Sunday — is “fair that she can kill him and say ‘I made a mistake' and then resign and keep all her benefits and pensions.”
Wright's death Sunday during a traffic stop — which the former Brooklyn Center police chief said appeared to be the result of the officer mistaking her gunfor her Taser — has sparked widespread anger.
Potter resigned from the force yesterday.
4 hr 47 min ago
The officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resigned from the force
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told CNN Tuesday that Kim Potter — who authorities say shot and killed Daunte Wright during a routine traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota — submitted a letter of resignationfrom the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
In a letter, Potter wrote that she "loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability."
Elliott said Potter decided on her own to resign from the police department.
"We did not ask her to resign. That was a decision she made," he said.
At a news conference by Elliott Tuesday, people in the room voiced concerns that Potter resigned and was not fired. The mayor said he has "not accepted her resignation" and that his office is continuing to review the matter.
"We're doing our internal process to make sure that we are being accountable to the steps that we need to take," Elliott told reporters.
5 hr 15 min ago
Prosecutors could decide today whether to charge the officer who shot Daunte Wright
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Hundreds gathered for a third night of protests to express anger over the police killing of a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb as prosecutors could decide as soon as Wednesday whether to charge the officer authorities say shot him.
The Washington County prosecutor is weighing charges for former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, he told CNN.
"I hope to have a charging decision by tomorrow," prosecutor Pete Orput said in an email Tuesday afternoon. "I just received voluminous documents, and with enough coffee, I'll have something tomorrow."
Wright's death Sunday during a traffic stop, which then-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said appeared to be the result of Potter mistaking her gunfor her Taser, has sparked widespread anger.