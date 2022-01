Emergency personnel work at the scene of the bridge collapse. (KDKA)

A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safetytweeted.

A gas line has been cut in the area of the collapse, according to police. There was reports of a gas smell in the area.

As of 7 a.m. there were no injuries reported, police said.

President Biden was previously expected to be in Pittsburgh Friday to discuss infrastructure.