She was shoveling snow 2 blocks from the bridge when she heard a crash. Here's what she saw.

(courtesy Jane Dudley)

Jane Dudley was shoveling snow at her house, two blocks from the entrance of Pittsburgh's Frick Park, when she heard a crash just after 6:30 a.m. ET.

After the crash, Dudley heard a loud roaring noise echoing out from the ravine in Frick Park, so she and her husband walked over.

Once there, Dudley saw the remains of the collapsed Forbes Avenue bridge that stretched across the park. It's also when she said she realized the roar was the sound of a broken natural gas pipeline.

She took the following photos of the collapsed bridge.

"It’s a major artery to our neighborhood," Dudley said. "It’s the only road that goes over the park."

Here's what Dudley saw when she got to the scene:

(courtesy Jane Dudley)

(courtesy Jane Dudley)

(courtesy Jane Dudley)