Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden city visit to talk infrastructure

By Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:35 a.m. ET, January 28, 2022
43 min ago

Why Biden's visit to Pittsburgh today is significant, according to the city's mayor

The Pittsburgh bridge collapse occurred ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the city this afternoon, where he was expected to deliver remarks on his recently passed infrastructure law. Mayor Ed Gainey said the law is critical for the city.

"This bipartisan infrastructure law, it is critical to southwest Pennsylvania and the city of Pittsburgh. We know we have bridges that we need to take care of. We're finding out now when the last inspection was and everything. But with him coming today, to talk about this infrastructure bill, to discuss why this funding is so important, today is significant," he said.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he had received a call from the White House earlier among others, who are all "reaching out to help."

6 min ago

Bridge collapse left at least 10 with minor injuries, Pittsburgh mayor says 

Emergency personnel work at the scene of the bridge collapse.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said the bridge collapse left 10 minor injuries and three people were transported.

"So right now we're still assessing the situation and getting information, but the good thing at this point, there is no fatalities," the mayor said.

Officials said three to four vehicles were on the bridge at the time it collapsed.

1 hr ago

Biden will visit Pittsburgh today to discuss infrastructure 

President Biden is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh this afternoon and will be delivering remarks at Carnegie Mellon University's Mill 19 facility on his recently passed infrastructure law.

The White House is yet to react to the bridge collapse that occurred earlier this morning in Pittsburgh's Frick Park area. There are no reported fatalities, officials say, but there are injuries.

1 hr 10 min ago

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisting Pittsburgh with bridge collapse 

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Steve Cowan told CNN that the agency is offering their assistance to Pittsburgh this morning after a bridge collapsed in the Frick Park area.

Cowan said that the bridge is owned by the city.

1 hr 5 min ago

No fatalities reported in bridge collapse but there are injuries, lieutenant governor says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

(courtesy Greg Barnhisel)
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is at the scene of the Pittsburgh bridge collapse and told CNN, “my understanding from the people and the crew is… there’s no fatality right now.”

Fetterman said there are injuries.

“It's surreal, the entire span of the bridge has collapsed into the park and into the walking trail below,” he told CNN’s John Berman.

Fetterman called the bridge “a vital artery” in the Pittsburgh area.

“Thankfully, schools were on a two-hour delay for weather, so the traffic was less than it would have been normally on a normal day, but it's surreal to see this bridge," he told CNN.

1 hr 19 min ago

Driver describes harrowing moments after the Pittsburgh bridge collapse

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy

(courtesy Jeremy Habowski)
Jeremy Habowski told CNN he’s lucky he’s not in worse shape after surviving Friday's early morning bridge collapse in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park area. 

After the bridge collapsed, Habowski said that he and other drivers were unable to stop in time.

“The scariest part was definitely going over the edge because there was a gap and my car left the ground,” Habowski told CNN.

His car and others are now sitting on top of what remains of the bridge debris.

"It was a lot to take in,” he said.

Habowski said once things settled, he checked on another driver. Then, he began climbing up the hill to try and stop other drivers from driving into the debris.

“I got off the bridge and started crawling up the hill to warn other drivers,” he said. “But the silver car ended up going over when I near(ed) the top.”

After he saw the silver car go over, Habowski said that other cars were able to stop before driving down into the debris field.

1 hr 29 min ago

Snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

From CNN’s Paradise Afshar

Emergency personnel work at the scene of the bridge collapse.
A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Public Safetytweeted.

A gas line has been cut in the area of the collapse, according to police. There was reports of a gas smell in the area.

As of 7 a.m. there were no injuries reported, police said.

President Biden was previously expected to be in Pittsburgh Friday to discuss infrastructure. 