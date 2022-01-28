Why Biden's visit to Pittsburgh today is significant, according to the city's mayor

The Pittsburgh bridge collapse occurred ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the city this afternoon, where he was expected to deliver remarks on his recently passed infrastructure law. Mayor Ed Gainey said the law is critical for the city.
"This bipartisan infrastructure law, it is critical to southwest Pennsylvania and the city of Pittsburgh. We know we have bridges that we need to take care of. We're finding out now when the last inspection was and everything. But with him coming today, to talk about this infrastructure bill, to discuss why this funding is so important, today is significant," he said.
County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he had received a call from the White House earlier among others, who are all "reaching out to help."