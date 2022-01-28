Driver describes harrowing moments after the Pittsburgh bridge collapse

(courtesy Jeremy Habowski)

Jeremy Habowski told CNN he’s lucky he’s not in worse shape after surviving Friday's early morning bridge collapse in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park area.

After the bridge collapsed, Habowski said that he and other drivers were unable to stop in time.

“The scariest part was definitely going over the edge because there was a gap and my car left the ground,” Habowski told CNN.

His car and others are now sitting on top of what remains of the bridge debris.

"It was a lot to take in,” he said.

Habowski said once things settled, he checked on another driver. Then, he began climbing up the hill to try and stop other drivers from driving into the debris.

“I got off the bridge and started crawling up the hill to warn other drivers,” he said. “But the silver car ended up going over when I near(ed) the top.”

After he saw the silver car go over, Habowski said that other cars were able to stop before driving down into the debris field.