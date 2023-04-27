Ukrainian service members stand atop of a tank at a military training ground near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine
A view outside the New York Stock Exchange during the celebration the final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on April 14, 2023 in New York City.

Live

What's moving markets today?

Live Updates

Brian Walshe due in court in missing wife’s murder

Adrienne Vogt
By Adrienne Vogt
Updated 9:15 AM EDT, Thu April 27, 2023
01 brian walshe arraignment 0118
See Brian Walshe's reaction as charges are read to him
02:48 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

3 Posts

What we know about Brian Walshe's legal history

From CNN's Amanda Watts and Eric Levenson
Brian Walshe listens to prosecutor Lynn Beland during his arraignment at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts on January 18.
Brian Walshe listens to prosecutor Lynn Beland during his arraignment at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts on January 18.
(Craig F. Walker/Pool/Reuters)

Details of Brian Walshe’s tumultuous legal history revealed harsh criticisms of him made by a relative and family friends during a 2019 dispute over his father’s will.

In affidavits submitted by his father’s nephew and close friends, Brian is described as a dishonest, “very angry and physically violent person.” The two close friends also described him as a “sociopath,” the affidavits show.

Dr. Thomas Walshe, who headed the neurology division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for over a decade, died in 2018 in India, according to court documents. He bequeathed to Brian only his “best wishes” and “nothing else” from his estate, noting that he was no longer in contact with his son, according to photographs of the will included in court documents.

However, Brian Walshe objected in an affidavit in November 2019, arguing that he was “one of only two legal heirs” to his father’s estate. He said his father’s health had been “very poor” when he signed what Brian described as a “suspect” will, and he suggested his father’s signature on the document was a “possible forgery.”

He also claimed that he and his father had been estranged over the years but had “reconnected” in 2015 and began “speaking regularly” in 2016. He also claimed the two properties tied up in the estate had an estimated value of over $1 million.

In their affidavits rejecting those claims, his father’s nephew and friends detailed years of alleged swindling and manipulation by Brian Walshe.

“My Uncle’s Last Will and Testament confirms what he had told many people over the years that he did not want his son, Brian, to inherit anything from his Estate,” wrote Andrew Walshe, the estate’s executor and one of Dr. Walshe’s nephews, in an affidavit.
“He had a severe falling out with his son… Brian had ran off with a significant amount of his money; he had had almost zero contact with Brian R. Walshe over the last ten plus years,” Andrew Walshe added.

Federal fraud charges: Separately, Brian Walshe was indicted on federal fraud charges in 2018 for allegedly selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, according to court documents.

He allegedly took real paintings from a friend to sell, but never did, according to the documents. He did not compensate the friend for the art either, prosecutors alleged.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to three federal fraud charges and was placed on house arrest as he awaited sentencing.

In a letter to the federal judge hearing the case, Walshe said he was “extremely sorry” for his past conduct and promised he had changed since the crime was committed. Ana Walshe also wrote a letter to the court that she was grateful he was able to remain under house arrest during case proceedings.

A timeline of Ana Walshe's disappearance

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Amanda Watts
Members of a State Police K-9 unit search on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on January 7, 2022.
Members of a State Police K-9 unit search on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on January 7, 2022.
(Craig F. Walker/AP)

Using information from a criminal affidavit, police, prosecutors and defense attorneys, CNN put together a timeline of the disappearance of corporate real estate manager and mother Ana Walshe:

December 27, 2022: Brian Walshe made a Google search, “What’s the best state to divorce for a man,” according to prosecutors.

December 31, 2022: Brian and Ana Walshe went to bed at around 1 or 1:30 a.m. shortly after a houseguest went home, the affidavit states. Ana Walshe said she had a work emergency and needed to fly to Washington for her job the next morning, he told police.

January 1, 2023: Ana Walshe left for the airport between 6 and 7 a.m., the affidavit states. According to prosecutors, Brian Walshe made a series of Google searches on his son’s iPad, including “How long before a body starts to smell,” “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” “How long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “How to clean blood from wooden floor.”

January 2: Brian Walshe made several more Google searches: “Hacksaw best tool to dismember,” “Can you be charged with murder without a body,” and “Can you identify a body with broken teeth,” according to prosecutors.

According to surveillance video, Brian Walshe traveled to a Home Depot in Rockland wearing a surgical mask and gloves and made a cash purchase, the affidavit states. There, Walshe bought $450 of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, tarps, goggles, a hatchet and baking soda, according to Beland.

January 3: Brian Walshe allegedly made more Google searches, including “What happens to hair on a dead body,” “What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods,” and “Can baking soda mask or make a body smell good,” according to prosecutors.

Cell phone data tracked Brian Walshe’s whereabouts to an apartment complex in Abington at 4:27 p.m., according to prosecutors. Surveillance video shows he exited his car with a heavy garbage bag and put it into a dumpster, prosecutors said.

At 4:48 p.m., he traveled to another apartment complex in the same town, and at 5:10 p.m. he went to an apartment complex in a different town where he again discarded items in a dumpster, according to prosecutors.

These garbage bags were taken to a location to be shredded and incinerated and were destroyed by the time police located them, according to prosecutors.

Read the full timeline.

Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife, is expected in court this morning

From CNN's Holly Yan
Brian Walshe listens during his arraignment on January 18 at Quincy District Court in Quincy, Massachusetts.
Brian Walshe listens during his arraignment on January 18 at Quincy District Court in Quincy, Massachusetts.
(Craig F. Walker/Pool/The Boston Globe/AP)

A Massachusetts father accused of killing and dismembering his wife is expected to appear in court Thursday, almost five months after the disappearance of Ana Walshe.

Brian Walshe, 48, of Cohasset was indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

“Brian Walshe entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder at his Quincy District Court arraignment in January,” Morrissey said in March. “This indictment moves the case to the Norfolk Superior Court, where it will be arraigned.”

Prosecutors have not said whether Ana Walshe’s body or remains have been found.

The suspect’s defense attorney, Tracy Miner, has suggested the prosecutors’ case was not strong and accused them of leaking evidence to the media before making it available to her.

“In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong,” Miner said in a January statement. “When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible.”

The defense attorney added: “I will not be giving any media interviews or comments. I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe.”

Read more about the case here.

Read more:

A timeline of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe
Prosecutors detail extensive evidence in murder case against Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife Ana Walshe. Here’s what we know
Prosecutors say Brian Walshe searched online for, ‘Can you be charged with murder without a body?’ The law says you can
Husband of Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe is indicted on a murder charge in her disappearance

Read more:

A timeline of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe
Prosecutors detail extensive evidence in murder case against Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife Ana Walshe. Here’s what we know
Prosecutors say Brian Walshe searched online for, ‘Can you be charged with murder without a body?’ The law says you can
Husband of Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe is indicted on a murder charge in her disappearance