Members of a State Police K-9 unit search on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on January 7, 2022.
(Craig F. Walker/AP)
Using information from a criminal affidavit, police, prosecutors and defense attorneys, CNN put together a timeline of the disappearance of corporate real estate manager and mother Ana Walshe:
December 27, 2022: Brian Walshe made a Google search, “What’s the best state to divorce for a man,” according to prosecutors.
December 31, 2022: Brian and Ana Walshe went to bed at around 1 or 1:30 a.m. shortly after a houseguest went home, the affidavit states. Ana Walshe said she had a work emergency and needed to fly to Washington for her job the next morning, he told police.
January 1, 2023: Ana Walshe left for the airport between 6 and 7 a.m., the affidavit states. According to prosecutors, Brian Walshe made a series of Google searches on his son’s iPad, including “How long before a body starts to smell,” “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” “How long for someone to be missing to inherit,” and “How to clean blood from wooden floor.”
January 2: Brian Walshe made several more Google searches: “Hacksaw best tool to dismember,” “Can you be charged with murder without a body,” and “Can you identify a body with broken teeth,” according to prosecutors.
According to surveillance video, Brian Walshe traveled to a Home Depot in Rockland wearing a surgical mask and gloves and made a cash purchase, the affidavit states. There, Walshe bought $450 of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, tarps, goggles, a hatchet and baking soda, according to Beland.
January 3: Brian Walshe allegedly made more Google searches, including “What happens to hair on a dead body,” “What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods,” and “Can baking soda mask or make a body smell good,” according to prosecutors.
Cell phone data tracked Brian Walshe’s whereabouts to an apartment complex in Abington at 4:27 p.m., according to prosecutors. Surveillance video shows he exited his car with a heavy garbage bag and put it into a dumpster, prosecutors said.
At 4:48 p.m., he traveled to another apartment complex in the same town, and at 5:10 p.m. he went to an apartment complex in a different town where he again discarded items in a dumpster, according to prosecutors.
These garbage bags were taken to a location to be shredded and incinerated and were destroyed by the time police located them, according to prosecutors.
Read the full timeline.