Brian Walshe told police he last saw his wife Ana Walshe on Jan. 1 when she left their home in the coastal Massachusetts town of Cohasset for a flight to Washington, DC, for her job.
But authorities have accused him of misleading investigators and said they found a bloody knife in the basement of their home.
Using information from a criminal affidavit, police, prosecutors and defense attorneys, CNN put together a timeline of the couple’s movements and actions:
Jan. 1: As Brian Walshe told police, in the morning, Ana Walshe “got ready and kissed him goodbye and told him to go back to sleep,” the affidavit states. She usually took an Uber, Lyft or taxi to the airport and left between 6 and 7 a.m. ET, the affidavit states.
He further told police a babysitter arrived in the afternoon and he left home to get groceries at about 3 p.m. ET, the affidavit states.
He told police he then went to see his mother at about 4 p.m ET. in Swampscott, about an hour drive from Cohasset, but did not have his cell phone and got lost, making the trip longer than usual, the affidavit states. He said he left his mother’s home within about 15 minutes of arriving to run errands for her at Whole Foods and CVS and eventually returned home to Cohasset at about 8 p.m. ET, according to the affidavit.
Jan. 2: Ana Walshe’s cell phone pinged in the area of their Cohasset home on Jan. 1 and 2, according to prosecutor Lynn Beland.
As Brian Walshe told investigators, he took one of his children for ice cream at a juice bar in Norwell on Jan. 2 while the babysitter watched his two other kids, the affidavit states. Investigators confirmed this trip occurred, according to the affidavit.
According to surveillance video, Brian Walshe traveled to a Home Depot in Rockland wearing a surgical mask and gloves and made a cash purchase, the affidavit states. There, Walshe bought $450 of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, tarps and various types of tape, according to Beland.
Jan. 4: Ana Walshe’s workplace, real estate company Tishman Speyer, called police to report she did not show up for her job, Beland said. According to Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, he called her workplace to ask if they knew of her whereabouts prior to the workplace’s call to police.
Cohasset Police arrived to Ana Walshe’s home for a well-being check, according to an affidavit. Brian Walshe spoke with investigators multiple times and provided the above timeline for his actions and whereabouts on Jan. 1 and 2.
Jan. 5: Cohasset Police announced Ana Walshe is missing and asked the public to come forward with any information. Police said she was last seen “shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.”
Jan. 6: Police launched a massive search for Ana Walshe that included K-9 officers and search and rescue teams in the wooded areas near her home.
