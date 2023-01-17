Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her and her friend

Nearly a decade before Ana Walshe went missing, the mother of three told police the man who would later become her husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her and a friend, according to a police report.

Ana Walshe – who has not been seen since around New Year’s – reported the death threat in 2014, telling police that someone said over the phone he “was going to kill (her) and her friend,” according to a DC Metropolitan Police Department incident report obtained by CNN.

The police department confirmed Brian Walshe was the person involved in the report, which was filed by Ana Walshe – then Ana Knipp – when she lived in Washington, DC.

The case was later closed because the victim refused to cooperate in the prosecution, police told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Brian Walshe’s attorney.