Brian Walshe faces murder charge

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Tori B. Powell and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 4:42 p.m. ET, January 17, 2023
1 hr 18 min ago

Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that Brian Walshe threatened to kill her and her friend

From CNN’s Sara Smart and Rashard Rose

Nearly a decade before Ana Walshe went missing, the mother of three told police the man who would later become her husband, Brian Walshe, threatened to kill her and a friend, according to a police report.

Ana Walshe – who has not been seen since around New Year’s – reported the death threat in 2014, telling police that someone said over the phone he “was going to kill (her) and her friend,” according to a DC Metropolitan Police Department incident report obtained by CNN.

The police department confirmed Brian Walshe was the person involved in the report, which was filed by Ana Walshe – then Ana Knipp – when she lived in Washington, DC.

The case was later closed because the victim refused to cooperate in the prosecution, police told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Brian Walshe’s attorney.

1 hr 32 min ago

Brian Walshe arraignment could be as early as Wednesday morning, district attorney's office says

From CNN's Rob Frehse

The arraignment for Brian Walshe may be as soon as 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the office of Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The office in a short press release said the arraignment is "dependent on defense attorney availability."

"The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walsh with the murder of his wife. Mr. Walsh will be transported to the Quincy District court for arraignment for the charge of murder. Additional details in the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment but will not be disclosed at this time," Morrissey said Tuesday in an announcement.

1 hr 12 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the Walshe case so far

From CNN's Jason Carroll, Bonney Kapp and Kristina Sgueglia

Members of a State Police K-9 unit search on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on January 7.
Members of a State Police K-9 unit search on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on January 7. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/AP)

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, charging Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing since the new year, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Here's what we know so far:

Evidence: Investigators launched a massive multi-day search earlier this month and gathered evidence including a bloody knife in the family home as well as a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material and apparent blood stains found at a local trash transfer station, according to sources and court records.

Brian Walshe’s internet records showed searches for how to dismember and dispose of a body, according to law enforcement sources.

Prosecutors said in court Brian Walshe bought $450 in cleaning supplies – including mops, a bucket and tarps – the day after her disappearance.

Walshe has been charged for misleading investigators: The 47-year-old man was also charged two weeks ago with misleading investigators about his actions and whereabouts around the time his wife went missing. He pleaded not guilty and has been in custody since then.

The law firm representing Brian Walshe had no comment when CNN reached out.

1 hr 46 min ago

Murder warrant issued for Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe

From CNN's Jason Carroll and Rob Frehse

Brian Walshe faces a Quincy Court judge on January 9.
Brian Walshe faces a Quincy Court judge on January 9. (Greg Derr/Pool/The Patriot Ledger/AP)

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey has issued an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe.

Walshe is expected to be arraigned as soon as Wednesday in Quincy District Court, Morrissey announced.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family these crimes have left behind,” Morrissey said.

1 hr 42 min ago

Hacksaw and bloody knife uncovered as investigation into Ana Walshe's disappearance continues

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Sara Smart, Rashard Rose and Amanda Watts

In just over a week since Ana Walshe was reported missing, state and local investigators have scoured the coastal Massachusetts town of Cohasset, sifted through heaps of trash and sent several pieces of potential evidence for testing as they try to piece together the facts of the case.

A “number of items” that could be evidence were found in searches north of Boston and sent for forensic testing, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Tuesday.

The husband – who must get trips outside his home approved as he awaits sentencing in a prior federal fraud case – made a number of unapproved trips the week of his wife’s disappearance, the affidavit says.

He told investigators he ran errands for his mother at two stores in Swampscott, about 15 miles north of Boston, on the day he said he last saw his wife, a police affidavit says. Police, however, allege those trips to the shops never happened.

And while investigators say Brian Walshe’s claim that he spent the next day with his children is accurate, they allege he also made an undisclosed trip to Home Depot, where he was seen on surveillance video wearing a surgical mask and surgical gloves and making a cash purchase. Prosecutors said in court Monday that he bought about $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops and tarps.

On Monday, investigators placed crime scene tape around dumpsters near the home of Brian Walshe’s mother in Swampscott and dug through trash at a transfer station in nearby Peabody, according to a source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Here's what they've found:

  • At the Peabody site, they found a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material and what appeared to be bloodstains, law enforcement sources told CNN Tuesday.
  • Further, a search of the Walshe’s home revealed blood stains and a damaged, bloody knife in the basement, according to Beland. Law enforcement sources told CNN that investigators hope to collect blood samples from the couple’s sons so they have a “direct bloodline” sample to compare against bloodied evidence in the case.
  • Brian Walshe's internet records show searches about dismemberment and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body,” according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.

The couple’s three children – between ages 2 and 6 – are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, according to a spokesperson. Several local families have also offered to take them in so that they can remain together, two of Ana Walshe’s friends, Pamela Bardhi and Natasha Sky, told CNN.

1 hr 55 min ago

A timeline of events in the case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Amanda Watts

Brian Walshe told police he last saw his wife Ana Walshe on Jan. 1 when she left their home in the coastal Massachusetts town of Cohasset for a flight to Washington, DC, for her job.

But authorities have accused him of misleading investigators and said they found a bloody knife in the basement of their home.

Using information from a criminal affidavit, police, prosecutors and defense attorneys, CNN put together a timeline of the couple’s movements and actions:

Jan. 1: As Brian Walshe told police, in the morning, Ana Walshe “got ready and kissed him goodbye and told him to go back to sleep,” the affidavit states. She usually took an Uber, Lyft or taxi to the airport and left between 6 and 7 a.m. ET, the affidavit states.

He further told police a babysitter arrived in the afternoon and he left home to get groceries at about 3 p.m. ET, the affidavit states.

He told police he then went to see his mother at about 4 p.m ET. in Swampscott, about an hour drive from Cohasset, but did not have his cell phone and got lost, making the trip longer than usual, the affidavit states. He said he left his mother’s home within about 15 minutes of arriving to run errands for her at Whole Foods and CVS and eventually returned home to Cohasset at about 8 p.m. ET, according to the affidavit.

Jan. 2: Ana Walshe’s cell phone pinged in the area of their Cohasset home on Jan. 1 and 2, according to prosecutor Lynn Beland.

As Brian Walshe told investigators, he took one of his children for ice cream at a juice bar in Norwell on Jan. 2 while the babysitter watched his two other kids, the affidavit states. Investigators confirmed this trip occurred, according to the affidavit.

According to surveillance video, Brian Walshe traveled to a Home Depot in Rockland wearing a surgical mask and gloves and made a cash purchase, the affidavit states. There, Walshe bought $450 of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, tarps and various types of tape, according to Beland.

Jan. 4: Ana Walshe’s workplace, real estate company Tishman Speyer, called police to report she did not show up for her job, Beland said. According to Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, he called her workplace to ask if they knew of her whereabouts prior to the workplace’s call to police.

Cohasset Police arrived to Ana Walshe’s home for a well-being check, according to an affidavit. Brian Walshe spoke with investigators multiple times and provided the above timeline for his actions and whereabouts on Jan. 1 and 2.

Jan. 5: Cohasset Police announced Ana Walshe is missing and asked the public to come forward with any information. Police said she was last seen “shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.”

Jan. 6: Police launched a massive search for Ana Walshe that included K-9 officers and search and rescue teams in the wooded areas near her home.

Read the full timeline:

A timeline of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe and her husband Brian Walshe | CNN
