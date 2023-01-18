Brian Walshe’s defense attorney called out prosecutors Wednesday for leaking evidence to the press, saying she believes their case against her client in the alleged murder of his wife Ana Walshe is not strong.

“In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so-called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong,” Brian Walshe defense attorney Tracy Miner said in a statement released Wednesday, after Walshe was arraigned on the charge of murder.

Miner also said she has not been given any evidence yet so she will not comment on it, and said she will not try the case in the media.

“We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided,” Miner said in the statement. “It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do.”