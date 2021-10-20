The Sarasota County Medical Examiner has been called to the Carlton reserve area, CNN has confirmed.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a cadaver dog is on the scene as well as two spotters.

The Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, had no comment when asked about the coroner arriving on scene.

Earlier Wednesday, Bertolino told CNN that some articles of Brian Laundrie’s were found off a trail that Laundrie frequented at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Bertolino also said earlier that Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, informed the FBI and the North Port Police Department Tuesday night that they intended to come to the park on Wednesday morning to search for Laundrie.