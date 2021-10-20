CNN can confirm the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Lee County Sheriff’s Office is now on scene along with a mobile unit and a tent.
16 min ago
The medical examiner has been called to the scene
From CNN’s Leyla Santiago, Randi Kaye and Taylor Romine
The Sarasota County Medical Examiner has been called to the Carlton reserve area, CNN has confirmed.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a cadaver dog is on the scene as well as two spotters.
The Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, had no comment when asked about the coroner arriving on scene.
10 min ago
"Some articles" belonging to Brian Laundrie found at Florida park
From CNN’s Taylor Romine and Randi Kaye
"Some articles" belonging to Brian Laundrie were found off a trial that he frequented at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, according to the family's attorney.
Brian's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, informed the FBI and the North Port Police Department Tuesday night that they intended to come to the park on Wednesday morning to search for their son, according to attorney Steve Bertolino. Law enforcement met them at the park Wednesday morning, he said.
After a "brief search" near a trail that he frequented, the family and law enforcement found "some articles" belonging to him, Bertolino said. He would not give any further information on what or how many items were found.
Bertolino said that law enforcement is now conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.