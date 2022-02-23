US
Trial for former officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid begins

By Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:10 a.m. ET, February 23, 2022
1 min ago

Former Louisville officer will testify about the night Breonna Taylor was killed, attorney says

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Louisville

A jury has been selected in the trial of Brett Hankison, the only officer charged with a crime in connection with the botched police raid that ended with the death of Breonna Taylor.   

Hankison, a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer, is facing three counts of felony wanton endangerment in the March 2020 shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.   

The charges are not for Taylor’s death, but for firing into a neighboring apartment.

Hankinson pleaded not guilty.  

On Tuesday, his attorney Stewart Mathews told potential jurors the former officer would testify in his own defense.   

He is not required to testify, but he will, according to Mathews. 

The prosecution told jurors they would hear from the alleged victims in the case, who were in the neighboring apartment, police officers, and firearms experts. 

The defense lawyer noted that photos of Taylor’s apartment, including some which depict her dead body may be shown in court.  

He also notes that Thursday or Friday (depending on weather) jurors may go to view the apartment where the shooting took place. 

The trial may take about two weeks, Mathews said. 

14 min ago

A trial for an officer involved in the Breonna Taylor raid starts soon — but there's no charge for her killing

From CNN's Jason Carroll, Aaron Cooper and Ray Sanchez

Breonna Taylor's mother doesn't believe the trial of a former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer involved in the botched raid that left her daughter dead will lead to justice, but she'll be there anyway.

"I just feel like my appearance should be seen and felt," Tamika Palmer said of the trial of Brett Hankison on wanton endangerment charges for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor's neighbors on the night of the March 2020 narcotics raid.

Here's what you need to know before the trial starts today:

  • No one was charged for Taylor's actual killing: Hankison — who is expected to take the stand — faces three counts of felony wanton endangerment for allegedly blindly firing 10 shots. He pleaded not guilty.
  • About the shots Hankison fired: Hankison's bullets went through a door and window in an adjacent apartment where a pregnant woman, a man and a child were home, according to the state attorney general. His bullets did not strike Taylor, whose death sparked a protest movement demanding police reform.
  • About the other officers: Detective Myles Cosgrove was fired in January 2021 for use of deadly force for firing 16 rounds into Taylor's home and failing to activate his body camera, according to a copy of his termination letter. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly retired in April 2021. Mattingly and Cosgrove were not indicted. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said they were justified in shooting in self-defense, because Taylor's boyfriend fired first.
  • More on the raid: On March 12, 2020, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge approved five search warrants for locations linked to Taylor's ex-boyfriend, a convicted felon suspected of supplying a local drug house. One of those locations was Taylor's residence. Hankison and other officers executed the no-knock warrant at Taylor's apartment in the early hours of March 13. Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, when the officers battered down the front door. The couple yelled to ask who was at the door but got no response, according to Walker. Thinking the officers were intruders, Walker grabbed a gun he legally owned and fired a shot. That triggered a volley of fire from the officers. Taylor, who was standing in a hallway with Walker, was shot eight times. Walker was not injured.