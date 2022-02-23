A jury has been selected in the trial of Brett Hankison, the only officer charged with a crime in connection with the botched police raid that ended with the death of Breonna Taylor.

Hankison, a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer, is facing three counts of felony wanton endangerment in the March 2020 shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.

The charges are not for Taylor’s death, but for firing into a neighboring apartment.

Hankinson pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, his attorney Stewart Mathews told potential jurors the former officer would testify in his own defense.

He is not required to testify, but he will, according to Mathews.

The prosecution told jurors they would hear from the alleged victims in the case, who were in the neighboring apartment, police officers, and firearms experts.

The defense lawyer noted that photos of Taylor’s apartment, including some which depict her dead body may be shown in court.

He also notes that Thursday or Friday (depending on weather) jurors may go to view the apartment where the shooting took place.

The trial may take about two weeks, Mathews said.