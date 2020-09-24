US
Breonna Taylor protests erupt across the US

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 8:43 a.m. ET, September 24, 2020
1 min ago

Attorney General did not tell Taylor's mother that charges were not in relation to her death, attorney says

From CNN’s Elizabeth Joseph

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference in Frankfort, Kentucky on September 23, following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference in Frankfort, Kentucky on September 23, following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Attorney General Daniel Cameron didn’t tell Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, the wanton endangerment charges weren’t in relation to Taylor, family attorney Sam Aguiar told CNN.

CNN has reached out to the attorney general's office for comment.

The charge applies to the risk put on Taylor's neighbors during the police raid on her home, but does not hold the officer responsible for her death. First-degree wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, the lowest of four classes of felonies. The maximum sentence is five years; the minimum is one year.

Aguiar said Wednesday that Palmer learned about the results of the grand jury indictment just two minutes before Cameron made his announcement, even after It was expected the family would have a heads-up on the decision.

“She had to drive all the way down there to be told this, despite two advanced requests from me to not force her to drive down only to learn no indictments,” Aguiar said. “I told them that would be hell for her.”  
12 min ago

Family of Breonna Taylor wants grand jury transcript released, attorney says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Ben Crump, attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family, said that the family is “devastated” and “outraged” after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in connection with her fatal shooting.

No officer was charged directly with Taylor's death.

“Right now, it appears to many people that this was a sham proceeding, that there was an attempt to exonerate these officers more so than to hold them accountable,” Crump said on CNN's "New Day." 

Crump said Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron called Taylor’s family about 10 minutes before his public announcement.

The family wants Cameron to release the transcript of the grand jury proceedings to the public, according to Crump.

Crump said that he and two other attorneys for the family spoke with 12 neighbors who say they didn’t hear police announce themselves before they broke down the door to her apartment while executing a warrant. Those 12 neighbors were “apparently not” presented to the grand jury, he said.

The FBI is investigating to see if there were civil rights violations that occurred against Breonna Taylor next, according to Crump.

Yesterday’s announcement sparked protests in numerous cities across the US.

“Our legal system is trying to tell us it was justified and it is OK. Well, it is not OK. Black women's lives matter and Breonna Taylor's life matters,” Crump said. 

21 min ago

It's morning in Louisville. Here's what you need to know about the overnight protests.

Protests took place across the US following Wednesday's indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.

If you're just reading ion now, here's what you need to know:

  • The indictment: Only one of the three officers involved in Taylor's death was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges. The other two officers who also fired shots during the botched March raid were not indicted, meaning no officer was charged with killing Taylor.
  • How her family is reacting: Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor's family, called the indictment "outrageous and offensive." The NAACP also said the justice system "failed" Taylor and the charges against one officer do "not go far enough." Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, was surrounded by her youngest daughter, sister, and attorneys when she learned that only one officer would be indicted for wanton endangerment.
  • Protests across the nation: Demonstrators and activists immediately criticized the charges against the former detective, Brett Hankison. Protesters marched today in several US cities including New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Louisville, Nashville, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
  • Clashes with police: In some cities, the protests have escalated into clashes with law enforcement; two officers were shot in Louisville, and police fired tear gas at protesters in Atlanta. Portland Police declared a riot after protestors threw molotov cocktails, rocks, broke windows and lit fires, according to a press release from the police department.
  • Political reaction: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted that violence should not be the answer "even amidst the profound grief & anger today's decision." His running mate Kamala Harris called for reforms to the justice system in a tweet. "We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants,” she wrote.