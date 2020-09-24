Ben Crump, attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family, said that the family is “devastated” and “outraged” after a grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in connection with her fatal shooting.

No officer was charged directly with Taylor's death.

“Right now, it appears to many people that this was a sham proceeding, that there was an attempt to exonerate these officers more so than to hold them accountable,” Crump said on CNN's "New Day."

Crump said Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron called Taylor’s family about 10 minutes before his public announcement.

The family wants Cameron to release the transcript of the grand jury proceedings to the public, according to Crump.

Crump said that he and two other attorneys for the family spoke with 12 neighbors who say they didn’t hear police announce themselves before they broke down the door to her apartment while executing a warrant. Those 12 neighbors were “apparently not” presented to the grand jury, he said.

The FBI is investigating to see if there were civil rights violations that occurred against Breonna Taylor next, according to Crump.

Yesterday’s announcement sparked protests in numerous cities across the US.

“Our legal system is trying to tell us it was justified and it is OK. Well, it is not OK. Black women's lives matter and Breonna Taylor's life matters,” Crump said.

Watch more: