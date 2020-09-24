Attorney General Daniel Cameron didn’t tell Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, the wanton endangerment charges weren’t in relation to Taylor, family attorney Sam Aguiar told CNN.
CNN has reached out to the attorney general's office for comment.
The charge applies to the risk put on Taylor's neighbors during the police raid on her home, but does not hold the officer responsible for her death. First-degree wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, the lowest of four classes of felonies. The maximum sentence is five years; the minimum is one year.
Aguiar said Wednesday that Palmer learned about the results of the grand jury indictment just two minutes before Cameron made his announcement, even after It was expected the family would have a heads-up on the decision.
“She had to drive all the way down there to be told this, despite two advanced requests from me to not force her to drive down only to learn no indictments,” Aguiar said. “I told them that would be hell for her.”