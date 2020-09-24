LeBron James: "We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna"

Turner Sports Reporter Allie LaForce interviews LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a game against the Denver Nuggets during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on September 24, in Orlando, Florida at the AdventHealth Arena. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Speaking after Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, LeBron James was asked about Breonna Taylor and how emotional the past 24 hours have been.

“Very heavy,” James said. “The emotions are very high. I mean, we have a teammate on our team that's from Louisville ... As heavy as it’s been on us, it's even heavier on him because that's his hometown."

“I just thought, I don't want to get into the case and things of that nature, but I know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna that has no say-so in what's going on right now. We want justice no matter how long it takes even though it's been so many days, so many hours, so many minutes for her family, for her community.

“I mean, I got a daughter of mine at home and a wife and my mom, so many predominant Black women in my life. To think about if they weren't here the next day or think if they were gunned down, it would be something I would never be able to forgive myself or forgive who did it."

James added that, "we're here playing this game and it's very challenging on us, it's very difficult, but at the same time our hearts are with that family, with that city."

"It's just so unjust what's going on," the NBA star said. "Sorry to be so longwinded. It's a tragedy. We just hope that there's better days, you know. And you hope for better days and you spread love and not hate, because that's what it all boils down to.”