Breonna Taylor protests erupt across the US

By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:12 a.m. ET, September 25, 2020
1 min ago

LeBron James: "We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna"

From CNN's Jill Martin

Turner Sports Reporter Allie LaForce interviews LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a game against the Denver Nuggets during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on September 24, in Orlando, Florida at the AdventHealth Arena. 
Turner Sports Reporter Allie LaForce interviews LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a game against the Denver Nuggets during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on September 24, in Orlando, Florida at the AdventHealth Arena.  Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Speaking after Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, LeBron James was asked about Breonna Taylor and how emotional the past 24 hours have been.

“Very heavy,” James said. “The emotions are very high. I mean, we have a teammate on our team that's from Louisville ... As heavy as it’s been on us, it's even heavier on him because that's his hometown."

“I just thought, I don't want to get into the case and things of that nature, but I know we lost a beautiful woman in Breonna that has no say-so in what's going on right now. We want justice no matter how long it takes even though it's been so many days, so many hours, so many minutes for her family, for her community.

“I mean, I got a daughter of mine at home and a wife and my mom, so many predominant Black women in my life. To think about if they weren't here the next day or think if they were gunned down, it would be something I would never be able to forgive myself or forgive who did it."

James added that, "we're here playing this game and it's very challenging on us, it's very difficult, but at the same time our hearts are with that family, with that city."

"It's just so unjust what's going on," the NBA star said. "Sorry to be so longwinded. It's a tragedy. We just hope that there's better days, you know. And you hope for better days and you spread love and not hate, because that's what it all boils down to.”

1 hr 24 min ago

Two reporters arrested and held overnight while covering Louisville protests

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Two journalists with The Daily Caller, a conservative online news outlet based in Washington, DC, were arrested late Wednesday night while covering the protests in Kentucky, one of the reporters told CNN Thursday.

Daily Caller reporters Jorge Ventura and Shelby Talcott were trailing a group of protesters after the 9 p.m. ET curfew when officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department allegedly began firing rubber bullets at the crowd, Ventura said.

Soon after, they and Kentucky State Police ordered everyone in the protest to get down on the ground, Ventura said. He added that he and Talcott showed the officers their press credentials and Talcott began communicating with their editor-in-chief, Geoffrey Ingersoll, before they were arrested with zip ties.

Ventura said the protest was outside the jail where they were eventually held. Soon after arriving, Ventura said one of the superior officers came in from another room asking him to confirm his identity and press affiliation, which Ventura said he did. The officer then told Ventura he was going to go speak to his editor -- who was on the line -- about the situation, but when the officer came back, Ventura said he was told he would still be charged and held overnight.

Charging documents obtained by CNN show that Ventura was officially charged with failing to obey a local county ordinance and failure to disperse, both of which are misdemeanors, according to what Ventura was told.

Ventura said he and Talcott were eventually separated into adjacent male and female holding cells, and they could only communicate by eye contact.

Ventura said he was told he would be released “no later than 6:30 in the morning,” Thursday but says he wasn’t out until 1 p.m., and still among the first of those detained to leave. He said he was detained in a holding cell with around 40 protesters, with social distancing protocols not followed.

Talcott tweeted Thursday evening that she had been released, which Ventura said happened at around 5 p.m.

"I still can’t make sense of (it)," he said. "After speaking with my boss, I think they could’ve done a little bit more. It just doesn’t really make sense to talk to my boss once he knew we were accredited journalists. Why even take the phone call then?"

CNN has reached out to the LMPD for comment.

2 hr 16 min ago

Attorney for Breonna Taylor's neighbors says they have mixed emotions on AG’s announcement

From CNN’s Anna Sturla

In this handout photo provided by the Shelby County Detention Center, former Louisville Police detective Brett Hankison poses on September 23, in Louisville, Kentucky.
In this handout photo provided by the Shelby County Detention Center, former Louisville Police detective Brett Hankison poses on September 23, in Louisville, Kentucky. Handout Photo by Shelby County Detention Center via Getty Images

A lawyer representing neighbors of Breonna Taylor said his clients were "extremely happy" with the charges against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison.

"They’re very happy he was indicted for shooting their apartment, and disappointed the other officers aren’t being held accountable for the actions they took that night," attorney Brandon Lawrence told CNN.

Hankison was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting 10 rounds "wantonly and blindly" into Taylor's apartment.

Some bullets broke through to an apartment next door, where Chelsey Napper, her young son, and partner Cody Etherton lived, Lawrence said.

Lawrence said that while his clients were "very happy he was indicted for shooting their apartment," they thought Taylor had not "received the justice that she was due."

2 hr 34 min ago

Attorney for Taylor family says Attorney General's investigation is a "cover-up"

From CNN's Laura Dolan

Ben Crump, civil rights attorney, speaks at a news conference at City Hall on September 15, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ben Crump, civil rights attorney, speaks at a news conference at City Hall on September 15, in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, says he believes the Kentucky Attorney General’s investigation into her death was a cover-up.

“We do believe it was a cover-up from go," Crump told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Thursday evening. "They always intended to sweep this under the rug as if Breonna Taylor’s life didn’t matter.”

Crump said this after citing what he says were lies from the Louisville Metro Police Department investigation right after Taylor’s death

“They release a three-page police report, Anderson, that was filled with lies saying there were no signs of forced entry, when we know they busted open the door.” Crump added, “Then they had the audacity to say there were no injuries, yet Breonna was executed there in the hallway of her apartment.”

CNN has previously reported that officers used a battering ram to break down Taylor's door.

“The fact that if he didn’t put the context about the probable cause affidavit that show this was based on a lie in the first place, saying that the United States Postal Inspector said Breonna was getting packages delivered to her house and the United States Postal Inspector said ‘we never made that statement, there were no packages delivered to Breonna Taylor’s house.’ So if that wasn’t communicated in that grand jury proceeding, how isn’t that a cover-up?”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a news conference Wednesday that his investigation did not include how the warrant was obtained, although that information could be used in the current FBI investigation into Taylor’s killing.

Although Crump said that the family was told about 10 minutes before the decision was announced publicly, two local attorneys who were with the family – Lonita Baker and Sam Aguiar – say it was even shorter, closer to two minutes, despite their understanding that the AG would inform them of the Grand Jury’s decision well before any public announcement.

3 hr 26 min ago

WNBA players release statement on Breonna Taylor decision

From CNN's Jill Martin

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx gives a speech before Game 2 of the semifinals of the 2020 WNBA Playoffs on September 24, at the Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida.
Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx gives a speech before Game 2 of the semifinals of the 2020 WNBA Playoffs on September 24, at the Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Ahead of Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm on Thursday, Napheesa Collier of the Lynx read a statement on behalf of WNBA players regarding the decision made on Breonna Taylor’s case.

“Our hearts are with Ms. Tamika Palmer,” Collier said. “It has been 195 days since her daughter Breonna Taylor was killed. One hundred and ninety-five days and still today no one was charged for her death.
We strongly support the sentiment expressed by the family of Breonna Taylor. The result is outrageous and offensive. No needs to live in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to understand this case. We won’t stop pressing for full transparency and full and complete justice. There are far too many questions left unanswered. Justice is on the ballot. Please register today and vote on or before November 3. Thank you.”

The Storm went on to win the game 89-79 and have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

4 hr 11 min ago

Louisville police declare unlawful assembly "due to protesters breaking windows"

From CNN’s Andy Rose

A police officer observes protesters, Thursday, September 24, in Louisville, Kentucky.
A police officer observes protesters, Thursday, September 24, in Louisville, Kentucky. John Minchillo/AP

The Louisville Metro Police Department declared an unlawful assembly downtown Thursday night.

It is the second night of demonstrations following a grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The department tweeted that the declaration was made "due to protesters breaking windows" on Fourth Street.

A citywide curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. ET to 6:30 a.m. ET.

4 hr 12 min ago

Protests continue for a second night in Louisville

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe, Steve Almasy and Dakin Andone

Protesters march through Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 24.
Protesters march through Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 24. John Minchillo/AP

Protesters marched through Louisville for a second night and demanded justice for Breonna Taylor after a grand jury declined to charge three officers with her killing.

At one point, dozens of demonstrators in Louisville veered off the march route and confronted a group of people dressed in military-style outfits and carrying rifles.

The protesters chanted "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace" as they ringed the group.

Other members of the march eventually called the demonstrators back to the protest.

What you need to know: More than six months after Taylor was shot to death after Louisville police officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a warrant, a grand jury decided to indict only one of the three officers involved on first-degree wanton endangerment charges. The charge applies to the risk put on Taylor's neighbors but does not aim to hold the officer responsible for her death.

Now, Taylor's family wants Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release transcripts of the grand jury proceedings, according to family attorney Ben Crump.

Crump told CNN's Anderson Cooper tonight that they are "demanding that the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings be released so we can see if Breonna's voice was ever put forth before that grand jury."

Watch:

5 hr 27 min ago

Missouri governor signs order activating National Guard "as a precautionary measure"

From CNN's Raja Razek

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order activating the state's National Guard "as a precautionary measure in response to recent instances of civil unrest across the country," the governor's office said in a news release Thursday.

"The National Guard, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, stands ready to assist local law enforcement if necessary," the release said. 

"We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people," Parson said in the release.

5 hr 26 min ago

Protesters are marching through New York City tonight

From CNN's Rob Frehse

People listen to a speaker at a Black Lives Matters protest in a park in Brooklyn on September 24, in New York City.
People listen to a speaker at a Black Lives Matters protest in a park in Brooklyn on September 24, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Several hundred protesters marched through New York City tonight and chanted Breonna Taylor’s name.

Protesters carried banners and other signs with demands to defund police.

Taylor was shot to death after Louisville police officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a warrant.

A grand jury decided to indict only one of the three officers involved on first-degree wanton endangerment charges. The charge applies to the risk put on Taylor's neighbors but does not aim to hold the officer responsible for her death.  