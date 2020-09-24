Louisville mayor extends curfew through weekend

Kentucky Army National Guard soldiers stand guard during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 24. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the citywide curfew through the weekend, his office announced Thursday evening.

The curfew will continue to run from 9 p.m. ET to 6:30 a.m. ET.

“As the city continues its work to balance people’s First Amendment rights to peacefully protest with the duty to protect public safety, Mayor Greg Fischer said today that he is extending the countywide curfew through the weekend,” the statement said.

These government buildings will be closed until Monday: