Louisville police officers shot during protests expected to recover, chief says

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder speaks during a press conference on Thursday, September 24. WLKY

Officer Robinson Desroches and Major Aubrey Gregory — the two Louisville Metro Police Department officers shot Wednesday evening during protests over the Breonna Taylor case — are expected to recover from their injuries, Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said in a press conference Thursday morning.

Gregory, who joined the LMPD in 1999, is a commander of the police department’s special operations division and was leading efforts on the ground Wednesday evening, Schroder said. He was treated in hospital and released for a gunshot wound to hip.

He has done a "tremendous job the past several months as one of the leaders of our protest efforts. In fact, some say he may the bedrock of our protest efforts," the police chief said.

Desroches joined the LMPD in March 2019 and had to undergo surgery after being shot in the abdomen Wednesday.

"We are extremely fortunate that these two officers will recover,” Schroeder said.