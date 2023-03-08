Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Louisville Police Department failed to provide its officers with proper training and resources to do their jobs effectively.

"Our investigation uncovered divisive training, substandard facilities and equipment, inadequate support for officer mental health and wellness," he said.

"Police officers already have difficult jobs. These inadequacies have made those jobs even harder and less safe," Garland said.

Garland also added that police department has already made some changes in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.

"The city of Louisville has signed an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice. This agreement commits the city and LMPD to work with the Justice Department, the community, police officers and other stakeholders to address the problems that we have identified. This agreement commits us to negotiate a legally binding consent decree with an independent monitor," he said.

"Louisville Metro and LMPD have already instituted a number of changes through the settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor as well as through other measures," he continued.

Garland said the city enacted a law that prohibits LMPD from seeking no-knock warrants and has a pilot program to send behavioral health professionals to some 911 calls. The department has also announced plans to revamp training and support for officers, he said.

"These efforts are commendable and we credit Louisville metro and LMPD for acknowledging that change is necessary. But more must be done," Garland said.