A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Breonna Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in her own home in March when three plainclothes Louisville police officers executing a "no-knock" warrant returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought he was shooting at intruders.

None of the officers have been charged with a crime. Two of the officers remain on the force. A third officer was fired and is appealing to get his job back.

The FBI is investigating whether Taylor's civil rights were violated. The city of Louisville, Kentucky, agreed to pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and institute sweeping police reforms in a historic settlement of the family's wrongful death lawsuit.

Protests and calls for justice: What's seen as a delay of justice for Taylor's family has moved millions around the world, shaking the consciousness and gaining support from a wide group of stakeholders, including celebrities like NBA superstar LeBron James and Oprah Winfrey who have spoken out against racial injustice.

As a rallying cry, the hashtag #SayHerName has been plastered across signs and social media, and sung at rallies by marchers for social justice across America this summer as the investigations for the deaths of Black men at the hands of police — including George Floyd — seem to have moved faster through the criminal justice system.