US
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Breonna Taylor protests erupt across the US

By Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:17 p.m. ET, September 23, 2020
44 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
21 min ago

Louisville police confirm two officers shot, one suspect in custody

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder speaks to the media as he confirms two officers have been shot, after protesters clashed with police in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23.
Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder speaks to the media as he confirms two officers have been shot, after protesters clashed with police in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23. Bryan Woolston/Reuters

Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were shot Wednesday night during protests of the Breonna Taylor case, the interim chief of the Louisville Police Department confirmed in a press briefing.

Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters that one officer is in surgery, and both are in stable condition. A suspect is in custody, according to Schroeder.

“I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said that around 8:30 p.m. ET, officers had been deployed downtown after shots were fired in a crowded area.

"We have had two officers shot tonight and it's very serious. It's a dangerous condition. I think the safety of the officers and community we serve is utmost importance," he added.

The names of the officers were not released.

36 min ago

Acting DHS Secretary comments on Louisville shooting of police

From CNN's Konstantin Toropin

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, on Wednesday, September 23.
Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, on Wednesday, September 23. Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, has commented on the shooting of police in the protests in Louisville tonight.

"Violence against law enforcement is NEVER acceptable in a civil society," Wolf tweeted. "Praying for the well-being of the injured LMPD officers."

CNN has only confirmed one officer has been shot.

1 hr 21 min ago

FBI is assisting the Louisville Metro Police with a SWAT team

From CNN's Konstantin Toropin

The FBI Louisville field office said it has deployed a SWAT team to respond to a Louisville Metro Police Department officer being shot and "will continue to assist in the investigation."

The department has not provided additional details on the shooting. The department has scheduled a news conference tonight.

1 hr 34 min ago

Chicago priest paints Breonna Taylor's name on the street in fake blood

From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz

Father Michael Pfleger led a group of protesters in Chicago, Illinois, today before using fake blood to paint Breonna Taylor’s name in the street.

2 hr 13 min ago

Curfew has begun in Louisville as protests continue

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

The 72-hour curfew is underway in Louisville, Kentucky, as protests continue following the grand jury indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.

The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. ET to 6:30 a.m. ET.

Because most protest-related violence over the past few months occurred after dark, Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order setting a countywide curfew.

“The curfew is related to the well-being of our citizens and businesses due to the potential unrest,” the executive order said.  

2 hr 6 min ago

Joe Biden says the decision in Taylor's case "does not answer" the call for equal justice

From CNN's Sarah Mucha

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, flanked by members of his Secret Service detail, speaks to media about the Breonna Taylor ruling and other topics before boards a plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, flanked by members of his Secret Service detail, speaks to media about the Breonna Taylor ruling and other topics before boards a plane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has released a statement following the grand jury decision not to charge the Louisville officers with killing Breonna Taylor, saying that he knows that for so many people, the decision "does not answer" the call for equal justice. 

"Breonna Taylor was a beloved daughter, member of her community, and an essential worker who served as an EMT as Covid-19 began to spread. But she died, shot in her own home by the police. In the wake of her tragic death, we mourn with her mother, family, and community and ask ourselves whether justice could be equally applied in America," he said. "I know for so many people today’s decision does not answer that call." 

He added that the federal investigation remains ongoing, but in order to address the injustice, "we need to start by addressing the use of excessive force, banning choke holds, and overhauling no-knock warrants." 

Biden once again warned that violence is "never acceptable" but notes that people have a right to peacefully protest. 

1 hr 32 min ago

Louisville Metro police says an officer has been shot

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Police block the road near the scene where it is believed an officer has been shot in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wedneday September 23.
Police block the road near the scene where it is believed an officer has been shot in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wedneday September 23. Bryan Woolston/Reuters

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Wednesday night that one officer has been shot.

The department did not provide additional details.

“We currently have an officer shot,” department spokesperson Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news statement.

“We’ll update when we can,” he added.

Watch CNN coverage here:

2 hr 23 min ago

Protesters gather in Louisville, DC and New York after decision in Breonna Taylor case

Protesters gather, Wednesday, September 23, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Protesters gather, Wednesday, September 23, in Louisville, Kentucky. John Minchillo/AP

Protesters are gathering tonight in Louisville, New York and Washington, DC, following the Kentucky attorney general's decision to not charge officers directly with Breonna Taylor's death.

One of the three officers involved in Taylor's death was charged today with three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree. No officers were charged directly with her death.

Crowds of demonstrators marched along Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC.

Several hundred people gathered outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and chanted, “we want justice for Breonna."

Angelo Pinto wore a black mask that read “Breonna Taylor” as he and others marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, where a city curfew goes into effect at 9 p.m. local time.

“No justice, no peace,” the protesters chanted. Pinto is the co-founder of Until Freedom, a social justice organization fighting against systemic and racial injustice.

CNN's Christina Zdanowicz contributed to this report.

Watch CNN coverage here:

1 hr 46 min ago

Ava DuVernay and Kerry Washington among celebrities speaking out on Breonna Taylor case

From CNN's Megan Thomas

Numerous leaders in the entertainment industry who have been calling for justice for Breonna Taylor are speaking out after a Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday determined police would not be directly charged in her death.

Here are what some celebrities said:

  • Director Ava DuVernay: "God bless Breonna's family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure," she wrote in a statement on Twitter.
  • Actor, producer and advocate Kerry Washington: "I understand the desire to not vote. To reject a system that abuses you & denies your worth. But please know that the system DOES see your worth. It's AFRAID of your power. That's why it works so hard to make you feel powerless. You are NOT powerless. #SayHerName. And Vote!"
  • Musician Alicia Keys: “This is a PRIME example of Rotten to the CORE!!! UnJust!!!! Disrespectful and BLATANT DISREGARD!!!! Infuriated!!!!!!!” she tweeted.
  • Actor George Clooney, a Kentucky native: “I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision," the actor wrote in a statement obtained by CNN.