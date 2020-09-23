Large police presence seen in Louisville as protests continue

An attorney for one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case issued a statement after the grand jury's announcement and decision not to indict his client, saying it shows the "system worked."

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly’s attorney, Kent J. Wicker, said, “The grand jury's decision to not indict Sgt. Mattingly or Det. [Myles] Cosgrove shows that the system worked and that grand jurors recognized and respected the facts of the case."