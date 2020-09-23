US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Breonna Taylor case

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

2020 election updates

live news

Live

What's moving markets today

live news

1933 - 2020

Remembering RBG

Live Updates

Police officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:38 p.m. ET, September 23, 2020
22 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
37 min ago

Large police presence seen in Louisville as protests continue

Large numbers of police officers dressed in riot gear have been seen in Louisville, Kentucky, this afternoon following the news that a grand jury has indicted one officer involved in Breonna Taylor's death.

Numerous people have been seen approaching the lines of officers to talk while others took photos and videos.

1 hr 37 min ago

Attorney for one of the officers says grand jury decision shows "system worked"

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

An attorney for one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case issued a statement after the grand jury's announcement and decision not to indict his client, saying it shows the "system worked."

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly’s attorney, Kent J. Wicker, said, “The grand jury's decision to not indict Sgt. Mattingly or Det. [Myles] Cosgrove shows that the system worked and that grand jurors recognized and respected the facts of the case."

"The death of Breonna Taylor is a tragedy. But these officers did not act in a reckless or unprofessional manner. They did their duty, performed their roles as law enforcement officers and, above all, did not break the law," Wicker said.
2 hr 2 min ago

NAACP: "The justice system failed Breonna Taylor and, as such, failed us"

From CNN's Rashard Rose

The NAACP said in a statement following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case that the justice system "failed" her and the charges against one officer do "not go far enough."

"The injustice we’re witnessing at this moment can be sensed throughout the nation. Kentucky General Daniel Cameron’s failure to bring substantial charges against the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor causes angst and pain for far too many Americans still reeling from a pandemic. The charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor does not go far enough and is a miscarriage of justice for her family and the people of Louisville," the statement said.

"The justice system failed Breonna Taylor and, as such, failed us," the statement added.

2 hr 4 min ago

Kentucky attorney general defends length of investigation

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office’s investigation took so long because of how thorough it was. 

“As late as Friday we were still interviewing people in this case,” he said, adding the grand jury presentation began the following Monday.

Breonna Taylor, her family, officers, Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky deserved a thorough investigation, he said.

The length of the investigation was a reflection “of how important it was to get this right,” he said.

In the news conference, Cameron also said his office's investigation started "from scratch" as there was no body cam footage related to the case.

Watch here:

2 hr 11 min ago

ACLU Kentucky calls Taylor case decision "latest miscarriage of justice"

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky responded in a tweet to the indictment of one officer in the Breonna Taylor case.

Read the statement:

“LMPD Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting blindly into apartments neighboring Breonna Taylor’s. 
No charges were filed against LMPD Officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly. None of the charges against Detective Hankison were directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.
This is the latest miscarriage of justice in our nation’s long history of denying that Black lives matter. Once again, a prosecutor has refused to hold law enforcement accountable for killing a young Black woman.
 Breonna Taylor should still be alive today.”
1 hr 54 min ago

Officers did knock at Taylor's home, attorney general says

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his office determined the police officers knocked and announced their presence at Breonna Taylor’s home when she was killed.

That determination was made based on statements by other officers who were present at the location, and that information was corroborated by another civilian witness who was nearby at the time, he said.

Some background: Taylor was killed in March. The officers broke down the door to her apartment while executing a late-night, "no-knock" warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Following her death, the Louisville city council in June passed Breonna's Law, which banned no-knock warrants and requires officers serving search warrants to wear body cameras.

Watch here:

2 hr 20 min ago

Kentucky attorney general vows to pursue charges announced today

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron vowed to "vigorously prosecute" the criminal charges announced against one of the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor's case.

A grand jury announced earlier today it was indicting former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree.

Cameron also announced that he was creating "a task force to review the process for securing securing and executing search warrants in Kentucky." Members of the public, law enforcement, elected officials, defense attorneys and representatives from the judiciary will be included in the task force, he said.

"I believe having a top-to-bottom review of the search warrant process is necessary to determine if changes are required and establish the best practices," he said.

Watch here:

2 hr 16 min ago

"Sometimes, the criminal law is not adequate to respond to a tragedy," Kentucky attorney general says

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called Breonna Taylor's death "a tragedy" and said that "sometimes, the criminal law is not adequate," he said today during a news conference in Louisville.

"This is a tragedy. And sometimes, the criminal law is not adequate to respond to a tragedy. And I fully acknowledge that and I know many that are watching today and those listening recognize that as well," Cameron said. "But the response is that the grand jury was given all of the evidence, presented all the information, and ultimately, made the determination that Detective [Brett] Hankison was the one to be indicted."

Watch here:

2 hr 21 min ago

Kentucky attorney general: If convicted, Hankison faces up to 5 years in prison for each count

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that the grand jury voted to return an indictment for three felony counts of wanton endangerment against former Louisville detective Brett Hankison.

Cameron said that if convicted, Hankison "can serve up to five years for each count."

"My office is prepared to prove these charges at trial," Cameron said. "However, it's important to note he is presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Watch here: