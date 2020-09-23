Louisville mayor announces curfew beginning 9 p.m. tonight

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder announced Wednesday a countywide curfew starting tonight at 9 p.m. local time.
The 72-hour curfew will be between 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., he said.
The city of Louisville, Kentucky, agreed to pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and institute sweeping police reforms in a historic settlement of the family's wrongful death lawsuit.
Mayor Greg Fischer, Taylor's family and their attorneys announced the settlement at a joint news conference on Sept. 15. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed in her home by police on March 13.
As part of the settlement, the city agreed to establish a housing credit program as an incentive for officers to live in the areas they serve; use social workers to provide support on certain police runs; and require commanders to review and approve search warrants before seeking judicial approval, among other changes.
"Justice for Breonna means that we will continue to save lives in her honor," said Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother. "No amount of money accomplishes that, but the police reform measures that we were able to get passed as a part of this settlement mean so much more to my family, our community, and to Breonna's legacy."
A spokesperson for the mayor's office confirmed the $12 million settlement is the highest-ever paid by the city. Family attorney Benjamin Crump called the payout "historic" and said he believed it is one of the largest amounts ever paid out for a Black woman killed by police in the US.
Mayor Fischer said the city is not admitting wrongdoing in the agreement.
"I cannot begin to imagine Ms. Palmer's pain," Fischer said. "And I am deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna's death."
Breonna Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in her own home in March when three plainclothes Louisville police officers executing a "no-knock" warrant returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought he was shooting at intruders.
None of the officers have been charged with a crime. Two of the officers remain on the force. A third officer was fired and is appealing to get his job back.
The FBI is investigating whether Taylor's civil rights were violated.
Protests and calls for justice: What's seen as a delay of justice for Taylor's family has moved millions around the world, shaking the consciousness and gaining support from a wide group of stakeholders, including celebrities like NBA superstar LeBron James and Oprah Winfrey who have spoken out against racial injustice.
As a rallying cry, the hashtag #SayHerName has been plastered across signs and social media, and sung at rallies by marchers for social justice across America this summer as the investigations for the deaths of Black men at the hands of police — including George Floyd — seem to have moved faster through the criminal justice system.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. ET to announce the results of grand jury proceedings in the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, his office announced in a statement.
The news conference will take place that the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort, the state’s capital, the statement from the attorney general's office said.