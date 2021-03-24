10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Monday's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, in the State Dining Room at the White House on March 23, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House officials on Tuesday said President Biden was prepared to use executive action to advance stricter gun rules as pressure mounts following the latest mass shootings.

But earlier this morning, Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed the prospect of taking executive action, suggesting it was up to Congress.

“We should first expect the US Congress to act,” Harris told CBS This Morning. "I don't think the President is excluding (executive action), but again, I want to be clear, that if we really want something that is going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation."

Inside the White House, efforts to devise executive actions are being led by Susan Rice, who heads the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Cedric Richmond, director of the Office of Public Engagement. CNN reported on Tuesday they had met with gun control advocacy groups over the first months of the administration to garner ideas and input on the best path forward.

So far, a few pieces of potential action have emerged: