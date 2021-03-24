10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on March 23 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday urged Congress to pass gun safety laws in the wake of two recent mass shootings in the country.

Harris told CBS This Morning that President Biden wasn’t ruling out taking executive action on guns, but said: “If we really want something that is going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation.”

“It is time for Congress to act and stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the Second Amendment. It's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said.

The vice president said: “I’m not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason of the members of the United States Senate. I served in that body and I believe that it is possible, it has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop.”

Harris said she believed that the shooting at Sandy Hook, which killed 26 people, including 20 children, would have propelled Congress to act.

“How, when 20 6- and 7-year-old babies were slaughtered, and they did not act, and they did not act,” Harris said.

Biden has been facing growing pressure to act on guns in the wake of the latest mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and the Atlanta area.