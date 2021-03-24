Boulder mayor says assault weapons ban "absolutely" could have helped in possibly preventing shooting

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver speaks during a press conference at the Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, on March 23. Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan/USA Today Network

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver told “CBS This Morning” Wednesday that a state-wide ban on assault style weapons “could have helped absolutely” in potentially preventing the mass shooting that took place Monday in his city.

As CNN previously reported, in 2018, the city passed a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons and large capacity magazines. Earlier this month, a state district court judge blocked the city from enforcing its ban.

“I totally support [a ban] and I think it could have helped absolutely. I mean, one half of the problem that led to the events of March 22 is that that the availability of assault style weapons is too high,” Weaver said noting the other half is dealing with underlying mental health issues.

Weaver said he plans to appeal the ruling blocking the city’s ban to Supreme Court.

The mayor said city residents are still processing the horrific events that took place earlier this week.

“I think we are still getting out of shock. It is quite difficult to digest something like this happening in your backyard,” Weaver said.

Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the news outlet that interviewed the Boulder, Colorado, mayor.