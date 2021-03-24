US
Live Updates

10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Wed March 24, 2021
1 hr 11 min ago

Boulder mayor says assault weapons ban "absolutely" could have helped in possibly preventing shooting

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver speaks during a press conference at the Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, on March 23.
Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver told “CBS This Morning” Wednesday that a state-wide ban on assault style weapons “could have helped absolutely” in potentially preventing the mass shooting that took place Monday in his city.

As CNN previously reported, in 2018, the city passed a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons and large capacity magazines. Earlier this month, a state district court judge blocked the city from enforcing its ban.

“I totally support [a ban] and I think it could have helped absolutely. I mean, one half of the problem that led to the events of March 22 is that that the availability of assault style weapons is too high,” Weaver said noting the other half is dealing with underlying mental health issues.

Weaver said he plans to appeal the ruling blocking the city’s ban to Supreme Court.

The mayor said city residents are still processing the horrific events that took place earlier this week.

“I think we are still getting out of shock. It is quite difficult to digest something like this happening in your backyard,” Weaver said.

1 hr 57 min ago

Harris urges Congress to pass gun safety laws: "It’s time for Congress to act"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on March 23 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on March 23 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday urged Congress to pass gun safety laws in the wake of two recent mass shootings in the country.

Harris told CBS This Morning that President Biden wasn’t ruling out taking executive action on guns, but said: “If we really want something that is going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation.”

“It is time for Congress to act and stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the Second Amendment. It's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said.

The vice president said: “I’m not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason of the members of the United States Senate. I served in that body and I believe that it is possible, it has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop.”

Harris said she believed that the shooting at Sandy Hook, which killed 26 people, including 20 children, would have propelled Congress to act.

“How, when 20 6- and 7-year-old babies were slaughtered, and they did not act, and they did not act,” Harris said.

Biden has been facing growing pressure to act on guns in the wake of the latest mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and the Atlanta area.

2 hr 30 min ago

These are the victims of the Boulder grocery store shooting

Boulder Police yesterday identified the 10 people who were killed in Monday's shooting. They include a young grocery store manager and a heroic police officer.

These are the victims:

  1. Denny Stong, 20
  2. Neven Stanisic, 23
  3. Rikki Olds, 25
  4. Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
  5. Suzanne Fountain, 59
  6. Teri Leiker, 51
  7. Officer Eric Talley, 51
  8. Kevin Mahoney, 61
  9. Lynn Murray, 62
  10. Jody Waters, 65