Shooting victim Rikki Olds' uncle: "There's a hole in our family"

Robert Olds, uncle of shooting victim Rikki Olds, said at press conference today that after the shooting, "There's a hole. There's a hole in our family."

"That won't be filled," he added.

Robert Olds said that Rikki Olds, 25, has a little brother who is "taking it really tough."

Asked what he wanted people to remember about his niece, Robert Olds said, "That Rikki lived life on her own terms."

"She didn't care about if people judged her on her hair color or what kind of tattoos she had," he said.

He said that Rikki Olds was planning to come over to his house for a family gathering this week. Asked what the last thing she said to him was, he said she told him, "See you Thursday."

Hear Robert Olds' tribute to his niece, Rikki: