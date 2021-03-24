Shooting victim Rikki Olds' uncle: "There's a hole in our family"
Robert Olds, uncle of shooting victim Rikki Olds, said at press conference today that after the shooting, "There's a hole. There's a hole in our family."
"That won't be filled," he added.
Robert Olds said that Rikki Olds, 25, has a little brother who is "taking it really tough."
Asked what he wanted people to remember about his niece, Robert Olds said, "That Rikki lived life on her own terms."
"She didn't care about if people judged her on her hair color or what kind of tattoos she had," he said.
He said that Rikki Olds was planning to come over to his house for a family gathering this week. Asked what the last thing she said to him was, he said she told him, "See you Thursday."
Mother of Sandy Hook victim blames Colorado shooting on Congress "for failing to take action"
Nicole Hockley lost her 6-year-old son Dylan in the horrific Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut, in 2012.
"The shock will eventually fade away. The pain never does," she told CNN's Kate Bouldan, reacting to Monday's Colorado grocery shooting.
"The pain is forever. I don't think people can appreciate that until you're in that situation," she added.
Now the managing director of "Sandy Hook Promise," an organization aimed at protecting children from gun violence, Hockley laid the blame for the latest shooting squarely on Congress.
"I blame Congress for ignoring this crisis for the last eight years and failing to take action. That is just unimaginable that they continue to not do the right thing," she said.
Hockley said she believes President Biden has both "the will and empathy" to pass gun reform and pointed out that the House has already passed two gun control bills, so it's time for the Senate to act.
"It really relies on the Senate now. The House is ready. We know that. The Senate stalled eight years ago and failed us then. This has to be a bipartisan issue though. You have to have both sides want this because this isn't a partisan issue, this is a people partisan issue. This is about what's going to protect people and save lives across the country every day, not just mass shootings."
Hockley reiterated that the Senate needs to listen to the public and to current polls on the issue.
"Back in 2013, background checks were still supported by the vast majority of people, including gun owners. This year, numbers are even higher. What will it take for the Senate to say 'hey, I was voted into position to protect my constituents and my constituents want this'? So ignore the lobbyists telling you to vote a different way, and vote to save people's lives. Universal background checks is not a partisan vote, it is the right thing to vote for. The senate needs to move forward on this," she said.
Friend of Boulder victim Tralona Bartkowiak describes her as "most amazing person I ever met in my life"
Matisse Molina, friend of 49-year-old shooting victim Tralona Bartkowiak, described her as "the most amazing person I ever met in my life."
Molina worked at Bartkowiak's clothing store that she owned and said "she would rather make friends than sell stuff from her store."
"There aren't any words that could describe her to who she really was, because she was so amazing," Molina said.
"She touched so many lives, I can't even tell you. She has brought people from very dark places up to their highest points. She helped me as a person grow tremendously," she said.
Boulder mayor says a ban on assault weapons "probably would have helped"
Boulder, Colorado, Mayor Sam Weaver told CNN's Poppy Harlow this morning that a state-wide ban on assault-style weapons "probably would have helped" in preventing a shooting like the one in Boulder this week.
"We can never know on that incident-by-incident basis what laws would have been effective or not, but I can say this — it wouldn't have hurt, and probably would have helped," Weaver said.
"Making these weapons less available to people, particularly people who may have mental health problems, is an important step we need to take," Weaver added.
CNN previously reported that in 2018, the city passed a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons and large capacity magazines. Earlier this month, a state district court judge blocked the city from enforcing its ban.
In an opinion dated March 12, Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman wrote that the court found "only Colorado state (or federal) law can prohibit the possession, sale and transfer of assault weapons and large capacity magazines."
Weaver noted that, despite being a gun owner himself, more gun control is needed.
"I own guns, and I appreciate the Second Amendment for what it was meant to do," Weaver said.
"I do not think that protecting killing machines in the hands of Americans was what the Second Amendment was intended for — at least not mass killing machines like assault weapons are," he added.
Weaver said that his first step is to try and repeal the state preemption that prevents local governments from enacting ordinances that prohibit the possession or sale of firearms.
"We want to make our own laws. It was unanimous decision in 2018 to pass this assault weapons ban — our people want it," he said.
However, the mayor acknowledged that broader efforts are needed as well.
"This needs to happen at a broader level because the city borders of Boulder, Colorado are not that big and so people can go buy assault weapons outside of the city."
Friend of grocery store shooting victim explains why she doesn't want to hold a moment of silence
Judy Amabile, a Colorado state representative and a friend of shooting victim Jody Waters, said she doesn't want to hold a moment of silence for the 10 people killed in the Monday attack — she wants people to "get loud" instead.
"I think we've all been a little too silent, and it's time to get loud. We need the federal government to enact this assault weapons ban. We need a national universal background check, and we need better access to mental health care resources for our communities," she told CNN.
Amabile said Waters owned a clothing store for women and children in the 1990s.
"You went there once and she asked you your name, and then she always remembered your name," she said. "She knew your kids, She how old they were. She knew what kind of stuff you liked. She just was a genuine person who knew how to connect with everybody."
Amabile said time passed, and Waters began working at another store —but even through they hadn't seen each other in years, Waters remembered Amabile instantly.
"I walked in there. I hadn't seen her in a couple of years and she immediately remembered my name and knew about my kids and really just was that kind of a person who connected with people on a very genuine level."
Suspect in Boulder shooting will have his first hearing tomorrow
From CNN's Konstantin Toropin
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, the suspect in the grocery store shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that claimed 10 lives, has his first court hearing set for Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Boulder County District Attorney.
"The suspect in the tragic King Soopers shooting is set for an Appearance on Arrest Warrant on Thursday, March 25 at 8:15 am in Judge Mulvahill’s courtroom," the statement read.
The hearing will be publicly accessible via WebEx.
It is unclear if Alissa will personally appear since a court document noted that "the Defendant and counsel shall appear personally unless Defendant waives, in writing, his right to appear personally."
The hearing is meant to advise Alissa of the charges he is facing, his rights and the next court date in his case, according to the statement.
"It is anticipated that this appearance will be the first court appearance in what will likely be a lengthy court process," the statement said.
These are the executive actions the White House may take to advance stricter gun measures
White House officials on Tuesday said President Biden was prepared to use executive action to advance stricter gun rules as pressure mounts following the latest mass shootings.
But earlier this morning, Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed the prospect of taking executive action, suggesting it was up to Congress.
“We should first expect the US Congress to act,” Harris told CBS This Morning. "I don't think the President is excluding (executive action), but again, I want to be clear, that if we really want something that is going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation."
Inside the White House, efforts to devise executive actions are being led by Susan Rice, who heads the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Cedric Richmond, director of the Office of Public Engagement. CNN reported on Tuesday they had met with gun control advocacy groups over the first months of the administration to garner ideas and input on the best path forward.
So far, a few pieces of potential action have emerged:
Requiring background checks on “ghost guns,” which are handmade or self-assembled firearms that don’t have serial numbers. The action would officially classify them as firearms, therefore requiring a background check.
Strengthening the federal background check system to alert law enforcement agencies when someone fails a check. Advocates for this step say it could potentially flag troubled or criminal individuals who are trying to access weapons.
Fulfilling a campaign pledge to send $900 million for community programs meant to combat violence.
Providing a better and more expansive definition of what "in the business" of selling guns means, which is the current statutory definition of who requires a license and must conduct background checks. Former President Obama also worked through the "in the business" phrasing to try and expand background checks.
Biden has also said he’ll task the attorney general with better enforcement of existing gun laws.
Boulder mayor says assault weapons ban "absolutely" could have helped in possibly preventing shooting
Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver told “CBS This Morning” Wednesday that a state-wide ban on assault style weapons “could have helped absolutely” in potentially preventing the mass shooting that took place Monday in his city.
As CNN previously reported, in 2018, the city passed a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons and large capacity magazines. Earlier this month, a state district court judge blocked the city from enforcing its ban.
“I totally support [a ban] and I think it could have helped absolutely. I mean, one half of the problem that led to the events of March 22 is that that the availability of assault style weapons is too high,” Weaver said noting the other half is dealing with underlying mental health issues.
Weaver said he plans to appeal the ruling blocking the city’s ban to Supreme Court.
The mayor said city residents are still processing the horrific events that took place earlier this week.
“I think we are still getting out of shock. It is quite difficult to digest something like this happening in your backyard,” Weaver said.
Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the news outlet that interviewed the Boulder, Colorado, mayor.
Harris urges Congress to pass gun safety laws: "It’s time for Congress to act"
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday urged Congress to pass gun safety laws in the wake of two recent mass shootings in the country.
Harris told CBS This Morning that President Biden wasn’t ruling out taking executive action on guns, but said: “If we really want something that is going to be lasting, we need to pass legislation.”
“It is time for Congress to act and stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the Second Amendment. It's simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said.
The vice president said: “I’m not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason of the members of the United States Senate. I served in that body and I believe that it is possible, it has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop.”
Harris said she believed that the shooting at Sandy Hook, which killed 26 people, including 20 children, would have propelled Congress to act.
“How, when 20 6- and 7-year-old babies were slaughtered, and they did not act, and they did not act,” Harris said.
Biden has been facing growing pressure to act on guns in the wake of the latest mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and the Atlanta area.