1 min ago

Police just gave an update on the Colorado grocery store shooting. Here's what we learned.

Police, lawmakers and other officials this morning held a news conference following yesterday's deadly shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

If you're just reading in now, here's what we learned about the victims, the suspect and the investigation:

  • All 10 victims identified: Police read the names of the 10 people killed in the shooting aloud at the news conference. They are: Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62 and Jody Waters, 65.
  • A suspect is charged with 10 counts of murder: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21 of Arvada, a suburb of Denver, Colorado. She said he has been "charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be shortly transported to Boulder county jail."
  • There's no motive yet: Herold said investigators have spoken to the suspect but that they can’t say what his motive may have been at this point.
  • More about the slain officer: Herold said just weeks ago, Officer Eric Talley and family were in her office for an award ceremony for one of his sons, who was honored for saving the life of one of his siblings by performing CPR.
12 min ago

President Biden will deliver remarks on Boulder shooting this afternoon

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden will deliver remarks on the Boulder shooting Tuesday before departing for Columbus, Ohio, the White House said in a statement. 

“The President will give brief remarks on the tragedy in Boulder before departing for Ohio this afternoon. We will update the pool with timing on the remarks. He has been receiving regular updates and will continue to be briefed throughout the morning,” the statement said. 

 

Biden has also “directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff,” per the statement. 

Ten people were killed Monday in Boulder, just days after eight were killed in a series of shootings in the Atlanta area. 

Biden is set to depart the White House at 1 p.m. ET.

5 min ago

Boulder shooting victim was "a shining light in this dark world," uncle says

From CNN’s Alisha Ebrahimji

Shooting victim, Rikki Olds, with her uncle, Bob Olds.
Shooting victim, Rikki Olds, with her uncle, Bob Olds. Bob Olds

Rikki Olds has been identified by both police in Boulder, Colorado, and her family as one of the victims killed in Monday’s shooting at the King Soopers supermarket.

Bob Olds tells CNN that his 25-year-old niece, Rikki, lived in Lafayette, Colorado. She was a “strong, independent young woman” who was raised by her grandparents, said Olds.

Rikki was a front-end manager at the King Soopers, according to her uncle.

“She was so energetic and charismatic and she was a shining light in this dark world,” he told CNN. 

Bob said he was trying to get details and finally found out she was gone at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning “after calls to the police department and every local hospital and the coroner’s office we finally received a call back from the coroner’s office.” 

“Unbelievable that we had to wait and agonize over her fate for several hours,” he said.

6 min ago

Ted Cruz announces he's reintroducing legislation to strengthen background checks

From CNN's Christina Carrega

Texas Senator Ted Cruz speaks during a hearing on gun violence in Washington, DC, on March 23.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz speaks during a hearing on gun violence in Washington, DC, on March 23. Pool

Texas GOP senator Ted Cruz announced he is reintroducing legislation that would implement stronger background checks before purchasing a firearm. 

During Cruz's opening remarks on Tuesday for the "Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence" hearing, he said he has been trying to pass legislation since 2013 that would target "violent criminals," felons, fugitives and "those with serious mental disease to stop them from getting firearms to put them in prison, when they try to illegally buy guns." 

​Cruz said the bill did not pass before because of a "shameful filibuster" that was led by Democrats. He said that combatting gun violence should not take guns away from law abiding citizens. 

"I would ask Senate Democrats, including some of our newer colleagues who just got here, not to participate again in the shameful filibuster, that this body engaged in in 2013, let's target the bad guys the felons the fugitives those with mental disease. Let's put them in jail, let's stop them from getting guns, let's not scapegoat innocent law-abiding citizens and let's not target their constitutional rights," Cruz said.

"Every year firearms are used in a defensive capacity to defend women, children, families, roughly a million times a year in the United States. And the Democrats who want to take away the guns from those potential victims would create more victims of crimes, not less," Cruz said. 

Cruz says he will not apologize for offering "thoughts or prayers" after another act of gun violence happens in the country but agrees that action is needed.

14 min ago

Boulder Police honored slain officer's family just weeks ago after one of his sons saved a sibling's life

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold spoke of slain officer Eric Talley and his dedication to the department and to his family.

"This officer had seven children, ages five to 18 ... I just had that officer's whole family in my office a few weeks ago to give him an award," Herold said.

She said Talley and family were in her office for an award ceremony for one of his children, who was honored for saving the life of one of his siblings by performing CPR.

"He taught his family CPR. And Officer Talley — one of his sons swallowed a quarter, and because Officer Talley taught his children CPR, one of his sons was able to save the little boy's life. And so the Boulder Police Department just gave his son an award for life-saving," Herold explained.

Herold went on to remember the legacy of Talley.

"He's a very kind man. He didn't have to go into policing. He had a profession before this, but he felt a higher calling. And he loved this community. And he's everything that policing deserves and needs. He cared about this community. He cared about Boulder police department. He cared about his family. And he was willing to die to protect others," she said.

Watch Boulder police chief recall giving slain officer's son an award recently:

24 min ago

Boulder police chief says suspect was shot in leg, no motive yet

From CNN's Shawn Nottingham

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold says the suspect in Tuesday’s supermarket murders was shot in the leg. She said it’s unclear if he was shot by law enforcement officers.

Herold said investigators have spoken to the suspect but that they can’t say what his motive may have been at this point.

The suspect is currently being treated for his wound and is expected to be booked into jail later this afternoon.

3 min ago

These are the victims of the Boulder mass shooting

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold provided the names and ages of the 10 people who were killed in Monday's shooting.

These are the victims:

  1. Denny Strong, 20
  2. Neven Stanisic, 23
  3. Rikki Olds, 25
  4. Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
  5. Suzanne Fountain, 59
  6. Teri Leiker, 51
  7. Officer Eric Talley, 51
  8. Kevin Mahoney, 61
  9. Lynn Murray, 62
  10. Jody Waters, 65

"Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence," Herold said. "We're committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation and we'll bring justice to each of these families."

25 min ago

Boulder shooting suspect charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the suspect in Monday's grocery shooting has been "charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be shortly transported to Boulder county jail."

Police identified him as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. 

Herold also gave details of how the incident unfolded:

"Regarding the suspect, at approximately 2:40 P.M. Monday, March 22, officers were dispatched to Kings Soopers. They arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and a number of other officers were injured."

She said the suspect was taken to hospital, were he was treated and is now in stable condition.

"I want to say to the community, I'm so sorry this incident happened. And we're going to do everything in our power to make sure the suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation," Herold added.

25 min ago

FBI: Effort to identify the shooter's motive "is ongoing"

FBI special agent Michael Schneider speaks during a press conference in Boulder, Colorado, on March 23.
FBI special agent Michael Schneider speaks during a press conference in Boulder, Colorado, on March 23. CNN

FBI special agent Michael Schneider said it is still too early to know the suspected shooter's motive.

"Our objective in this investigation is to conduct a thorough investigation which includes identifying the subject's motives. Our effort is ongoing," he said in a news conference today.

Schneider noted that it's been less than 24 hours since the shooting occurred, and said "it is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time." 

"I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation," he said.