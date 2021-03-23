Police, lawmakers and other officials this morning held a news conference following yesterday's deadly shooting at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
If you're just reading in now, here's what we learned about the victims, the suspect and the investigation:
- All 10 victims identified: Police read the names of the 10 people killed in the shooting aloud at the news conference. They are: Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62 and Jody Waters, 65.
- A suspect is charged with 10 counts of murder: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21 of Arvada, a suburb of Denver, Colorado. She said he has been "charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be shortly transported to Boulder county jail."
- There's no motive yet: Herold said investigators have spoken to the suspect but that they can’t say what his motive may have been at this point.
- More about the slain officer: Herold said just weeks ago, Officer Eric Talley and family were in her office for an award ceremony for one of his sons, who was honored for saving the life of one of his siblings by performing CPR.