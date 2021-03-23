Shooting victim, Rikki Olds, with her uncle, Bob Olds. Bob Olds

Rikki Olds has been identified by both police in Boulder, Colorado, and her family as one of the victims killed in Monday’s shooting at the King Soopers supermarket.

Bob Olds tells CNN that his 25-year-old niece, Rikki, lived in Lafayette, Colorado. She was a “strong, independent young woman” who was raised by her grandparents, said Olds.

Rikki was a front-end manager at the King Soopers, according to her uncle.

“She was so energetic and charismatic and she was a shining light in this dark world,” he told CNN.

Bob said he was trying to get details and finally found out she was gone at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning “after calls to the police department and every local hospital and the coroner’s office we finally received a call back from the coroner’s office.”

“Unbelievable that we had to wait and agonize over her fate for several hours,” he said.