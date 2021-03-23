10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty Images

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed Monday when a gunman attacked a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado. Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference later this morning.

Police are just beginning what they say could be at least five days of investigation, and many questions about the mass shooting and the motivation behind the attack are still unclear.

Here is what we know and don't know so far:

What we know: A suspect is in custody and ongoing details of how the shooting unfolded continue to emerge. According to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, the first 911 calls reporting shots fired came in around 2:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, and Officer Eric Talley was the first officer to arrive at the scene.

At 2:40 p.m, officers radioed that they were in a gunfight, according to audio from scanner traffic.Nine minutes later, Boulder police tweeted that there was an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."

Scanner traffic shows police continued to report that they were being fired at with multiple rounds through at least 3:21 p.m.

"He's armed with a rifle, our officers shot back and returned fire — we do not know where he is in the store," one officer said.

Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the store, which is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door. At one point, police were seen moving on the roof of the store. The reason for the movements was unclear, but one witness who spoke to CNN affiliate KCNC said his relatives in the store were evacuated through the roof.

Talley, 51, was killed at the scene, police chief Herold said. Talley, a father of seven, had joined the Boulder police force in 2010, she said. Officials did not disclose the identity of any of the other victims, saying they needed to first notify family members.

What we don't know: Authorities did not share the identity of the suspect or any information on the type of weapon used or any possible motive. One senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle.

As events unfolded, KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

It was unclear whether the man was involved in the shooting inside the store.