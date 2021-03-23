10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

Police are just beginning what they say could be at least five days of investigation, and many questions about the mass shooting and the motivation behind the attack are still unclear.
Here is what we know and don't know so far:
What we know: A suspect is in custody and ongoing details of how the shooting unfolded continue to emerge. According to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, the first 911 calls reporting shots fired came in around 2:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, and Officer Eric Talley was the first officer to arrive at the scene.
At 2:40 p.m, officers radioed that they were in a gunfight, according to audio from scanner traffic.Nine minutes later, Boulder police tweeted that there was an "Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA."
Scanner traffic shows police continued to report that they were being fired at with multiple rounds through at least 3:21 p.m.
"He's armed with a rifle, our officers shot back and returned fire — we do not know where he is in the store," one officer said.
Ambulances and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the store, which is part of a large shopping center with a two-story strip mall next door. At one point, police were seen moving on the roof of the store. The reason for the movements was unclear, but one witness who spoke to CNN affiliate KCNC said his relatives in the store were evacuated through the roof.
Talley, 51, was killed at the scene, police chief Herold said. Talley, a father of seven, had joined the Boulder police force in 2010, she said. Officials did not disclose the identity of any of the other victims, saying they needed to first notify family members.
What we don't know: Authorities did not share the identity of the suspect or any information on the type of weapon used or any possible motive. One senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle.
As events unfolded, KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.
It was unclear whether the man was involved in the shooting inside the store.
29 min ago
Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.
A suspect is in custody, but authorities have not revealed his identity and did not share any possible motive.
37 min ago
Pelosi says "action is needed" following deadly Colorado shooting
Pelosi pointed to the two bills the House passed last month — H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act — as an example of Democrats trying to pass legislation affecting the issue.
Those two bills have not gone anywhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate since passing the House.
“Action is needed now to prevent this scourge from continuing to ravage our communities. That is why, this month, the House passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act, two commonsense gun violence prevention measures," Pelosi said in the statement.
39 min ago
White House senior adviser calls for "action, not just words and prayers" after Boulder shooting
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond reacted to the Boulder shooting this morning and expressed condolences before calling for “action, not just words and prayers.”
“The regular sentiment of hearts and prayers are not enough. We need action on this in the country,” Richmond said in an interview on MSNBC, pointing to recently-passed legislation in the House.
He continued, “This President has a track record of fighting against the NRA and beating them, and we need to make sure that we have sensible gun regulations in this country to ensure safety. And so we need action, not just words and prayers.”
The White House said last night that President Biden had been briefed on the shooting.
42 min ago
Colorado governor on grocery store shooting: "We saw the face of evil"
From CNN’s Leslie Perrot and Keith Allen
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Monday night after ten people were shot and killed at a Boulder supermarket earlier in the day.
Polis lauded Eric Talley, the Boulder police officer killed while responding to the attack, as well as the nine other victims who lost their lives in the shooting.
“And tonight, the families of these victims, our fellow Coloradans, my neighbors, are hearing the devastating news that their loved one who simply woke up and went to work this morning, or who ran out to pick up eggs, won’t be coming home,” Polis says in the statement. “Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store.”
“Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans,” the governor added.
49 min ago
How the Colorado supermarket shooting unfolded, according to police and witnesses
At one point, police were also seen moving on the roof. The reason for the roof movements was unclear, but one witness who spoke to CNN affiliate KCNC said his relatives in the store were evacuated through the roof.
"They hid, ran upstairs, were hiding in a coat closet for the last hour," the man said. "Half a dozen cops came in through the roof and got them and then told them, you know, 'Stay quiet.'"
