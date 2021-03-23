Colorado governor on grocery store shooting: "We saw the face of evil"
From CNN’s Leslie Perrot and Keith Allen
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Monday night after ten people were shot and killed at a Boulder supermarket earlier in the day.
Polis lauded Eric Talley, the Boulder police officer killed while responding to the attack, as well as the nine other victims who lost their lives in the shooting.
“And tonight, the families of these victims, our fellow Coloradans, my neighbors, are hearing the devastating news that their loved one who simply woke up and went to work this morning, or who ran out to pick up eggs, won’t be coming home,” Polis says in the statement. “Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store.”
“Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans,” the governor added.
21 min ago
How the Colorado supermarket shooting unfolded, according to police and witnesses
At one point, police were also seen moving on the roof. The reason for the roof movements was unclear, but one witness who spoke to CNN affiliate KCNC said his relatives in the store were evacuated through the roof.
"They hid, ran upstairs, were hiding in a coat closet for the last hour," the man said. "Half a dozen cops came in through the roof and got them and then told them, you know, 'Stay quiet.'"
As events unfolded, KMGH's helicopter recorded a shirtless man being taken from the supermarket. The man had what appeared to be blood on his arm and right leg and his hands appeared to be cuffed behind him as two officers escorted him away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.
It was unclear whether the man was involved in the reported active shooting inside the store.