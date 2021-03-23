US
Colorado grocery store shooting

The coronavirus pandemic

10 killed in Colorado grocery store shooting

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:43 p.m. ET, March 23, 2021
50 min ago

Senate hearing on gun reform measures is growing tense

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun reform measures.
Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun reform measures. Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP

As the hearing on gun reform measures opened this morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the political red lines that have been a hallmark of the issue for decades reemerge.

In opening statements, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut accused Republicans of having no solutions on guns. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, pushed back, citing efforts he and Sen. Chuck Grassley have undertaken that are more incremental and blasted Democrats for pushing gun reform every time there is a shooting.

“We have had far too many tragedies in our country,” Cruz said. “I’ve been to too damn many of these. Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater…”

“Democrats propose taking away guns from law abiding citizens,” Cruz said. “When you disarm law abiding citizens, you make them more likely to be victims. If you want to stop these murders go after the murders.”

Grassley, the top Republican on Judiciary, argued part of the problem is that the police are not funded well enough.

“We cannot reduce violence in our communities without a professional, well-trained and fully-funded police force,” Grassley said.

Today's hearing comes as President Biden faces growing pressure to act on gun reform after the latest mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and in the Atlanta area

In remarks this afternoon, President Biden urged the Senate to pass a pair of House-passed gun reforms, including a universal background checks measure and an assault weapons ban.

1 hr 18 min ago

Man seen being led away from shooting scene in handcuffs is the suspect, his brother confirms

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy and Blake Ellis 

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led away in handcuffs from the scene of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led away in handcuffs from the scene of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22. Dean Schiller/ZFG Videography

Ali Aliwi Alissa confirmed to CNN that the footage of a handcuffed man bleeding from his leg and being led away from the scene of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, is his brother and shooting suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.  

There are two videos that show Alissa: one taken by a live streamer on the ground and another from CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter. 

In the videos, the man now identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is seen with his right leg covered in blood and is being led away from the scene in handcuffs, by two first responders.  

In a news conference on Tuesday morning, authorities said they believe he is the only person involved in the shooting and that there is no additional threat to the community. They would not confirm that the man seen being led out in handcuffs was the suspect, but Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold confirmed the suspect was wounded in the leg during “an exchange of gunfire.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Alissa is a resident of the Denver suburb of Arvada, Colorado, who has “lived most of his life in the United States.”

1 hr 17 min ago

Biden urges Senate to immediately pass House bills on gun reform

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jeff Zeleny

President Biden delivers remarks on the Boulder, Colorado, shooting on Tuesday.
President Biden delivers remarks on the Boulder, Colorado, shooting on Tuesday. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Biden said he would do everything in his power to keep Americans safe following the latest mass shooting in Colorado and pushed the Senate to immediately pass two House-passed gun reforms, including a universal background checks measure and an assault weapons ban.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," he said in remarks from the White House.

He listed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as strengthening the background check system by closing loopholes, as areas he would like to see Congress act on.

"The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate, I hope some are listening, should immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system. These are bills that received votes with both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. We have to act," he added.

Watch:

1 hr 15 min ago

Biden praises heroism of slain Boulder police officer: "That's the definition of an American hero"

President Biden delivers remarks on the Boulder, Colorado, shooting on Tuesday.
President Biden delivers remarks on the Boulder, Colorado, shooting on Tuesday. Patrick Semansky/AP

President Biden offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Boulder shooting and vowed to use all the resources at his disposal "to keep the American people safe."

"Ten lives have been lost, and more families have been shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado. And Jill and I are devastated," Biden said in remarks from the White House.

Biden praised the heroism of slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, one of 10 people killed in yesterday's shooting.

"I commend the exceptional bravery of Officer Eric Talley. I send my deepest condolence to his family. His close, close family of seven children. You know, when he pinned on that badge yesterday morning he didn't know what the day would bring. I want everybody to think about this," Biden said. "But when the moment to act came Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives. That's the definition of an American hero."

The President said he's been briefed by the FBI and the attorney general on the shooting, and that the White House is working closely with local and state law enforcement officials on the investigation. Biden noted that at this moment, "a great deal remains unknown" about the shooting.

Biden “directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff” to honor the victims, according to a White House statement. 

Yesterday's shooting comes just days after eight were killed in a series of shootings in the Atlanta area. The President is facing growing pressure to act on guns in the wake of these latest mass shootings.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 34 min ago

Go There: CNN answers your questions about the Boulder grocery store shooting investigation 

Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

CNN correspondent Dan Simon was live on the scene and answered viewers' questions about the investigation.

Watch:

1 hr 37 min ago

Boulder shooting suspect booked into county jail

From CNN's Konstantin Toropin

The suspect in Monday's grocery store shooting in Colorado, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been booked into Boulder County Jail, according to the jail's records.

Alissa was booked today at 12:49 p.m. local time, according to the county site.

Officials previously said he was receiving treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

1 hr 47 min ago

Biden orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of Boulder shooting

President Biden has issued a proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Boulder shooting.

A statement just released by the White House says:

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27, 2021."

Biden also directed flags to be flown at half-staff for all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Just last week, the President ordered the American flags at the White House and on other federal ground to be flown at half-staff as "a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" in Atlanta.

2 hr 1 min ago

Shooting compounds trauma already felt by grocery workers during pandemic, union president says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Grocery workers — who already showed heroism throughout the Covid-19 pandemic — were heroes during the Colorado mass shooting, said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7. The union represents grocery store employees, including those in the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, where 10 people died on Monday. 

“These grocery workers have been through so much over this last year dealing with Covid. You know, customers, the mask issue — it's been really rough for these employees. … They were heroes throughout this whole pandemic and they were heroes during this incident,” Cordova told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

“Everybody's really traumatized. There is a lot of shock,” she added. 

Rikki Olds, 25, has been identified as one of the victims killed in Monday’s shooting at the supermarket. She was a front-end manager at King Soopers, according to her uncle. Olds was a member of the union in another store but transferred over to the nonunion side of the Boulder store, according to Cordova. 

Olds was “very nice, very friendly, very caring,” Cordova said. “She was always happy, just a really great person.” 

Cordova said she believes there are several other employees who died during the shooting, but did not comment further as the investigation is ongoing.

Watch:

2 hr 12 min ago

Obama says it's "long past time for those with power to fight this epidemic of gun violence"

From Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama put out a statement calling for those in power to address gun violence in the wake of the deadly shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

His statement comes moments ahead of President Biden’s expected remarks on the matter from the White House.

In the statement Obama says:

“It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so. It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war. We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must.”