These are the victims of the Boulder mass shooting

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold provided the names and ages of the 10 people who were killed in Monday's shooting.

These are the victims:

Denny Strong, 20 Neven Stanisic, 23 Rikki Olds, 25 Tralona Bartkowiak, 49 Suzanne Fountain, 59 Teri Leiker, 51 Officer Eric Talley, 51 Kevin Mahoney, 61 Lynn Murray, 62 Jody Waters, 65

"Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence," Herold said. "We're committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation and we'll bring justice to each of these families."