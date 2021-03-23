These are the victims of the Boulder mass shooting
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold provided the names and ages of the 10 people who were killed in Monday's shooting.
These are the victims:
Denny Strong, 20
Neven Stanisic, 23
Rikki Olds, 25
Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
Suzanne Fountain, 59
Teri Leiker, 51
Officer Eric Talley, 51
Kevin Mahoney, 61
Lynn Murray, 62
Jody Waters, 65
"Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence," Herold said. "We're committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation and we'll bring justice to each of these families."
25 min ago
Boulder shooting suspect charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the suspect in Monday's grocery shooting has been "charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be shortly transported to Boulder county jail."
Police identified him as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.
Herold also gave details of how the incident unfolded:
"Regarding the suspect, at approximately 2:40 P.M. Monday, March 22, officers were dispatched to Kings Soopers. They arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot and a number of other officers were injured."
She said the suspect was taken to hospital, were he was treated and is now in stable condition.
"I want to say to the community, I'm so sorry this incident happened. And we're going to do everything in our power to make sure the suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation," Herold added.
25 min ago
FBI: Effort to identify the shooter's motive "is ongoing"
FBI special agent Michael Schneider said it is still too early to know the suspected shooter's motive.
"Our objective in this investigation is to conduct a thorough investigation which includes identifying the subject's motives. Our effort is ongoing," he said in a news conference today.
Schneider noted that it's been less than 24 hours since the shooting occurred, and said "it is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time."
"I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation," he said.
25 min ago
Boulder county district attorney vows justice for shooting victims
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty called Monday's shooing "a horrific attack" and vowed to bring justice for all 10 victims.
"The victims food shopping were engaged in an everyday act, something we all do and it turned out to be their last day on Earth. I cannot imagine the pain and agony that their loved ones — families — are feeling right now. We will make sure that the suspect is held accountable for what he did to them yesterday," Dougherty said.
He confirmed that the suspect was currently being held in hospital, where he had been treated after the attack and would be transferred to Boulder County Jail later today.
He stressed that the investigation is in the very early stages but said that multiple agencies were working together to ensure justice would be done.
"Nothing can replace, nothing can fill the void for the families and their loved ones. But I can promise you that we'll hold him accountable," Dougherty added.
25 min ago
Boulder county district attorney pays tribute to slain police officer
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty paid tribute to Officer Eric Talley who lost his life in Monday's attack.
"Officer Eric Talley died heroically. He is one of the many outstanding members of Boulder county law enforcement and he had been an officer here at the Boulder police department and the patrol car behind us is here in his honor today," Dougherty said.
"He died charging into the line of fire to save people who were simply trying to live their lives and go food shopping. And the man that gunned them down will be held fully responsible," Dougherty continued.
Talley was the first officer to respond to reports of an armed man inside a grocery store in Boulder on Monday — and it's where the father of seven died after actions that were described as "heroic" by numerous officials.
Dougherty described Monday's shooting as "tragic" and vowed to get justice for the 10 victims involved.
"To the families and to this community. Why did this happen? We don't have the answer to that yet. We're working hard to determine that and that information will come. But what I can tell you today is that Boulder and Colorado is giving its very best to the response of what happened. We've had agencies from all around the metro area, district attorneys and prosecutors from all around the state of Colorado, law enforcement from every area around Boulder and Denver responding to help and give their very all to this vicious attack. We are in the early phases of the investigation. There is a lot to learn. I want to thank the local partners. This is what we should do in response to this horrific act," Dougherty added.
Watch Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty's tribute to the victims:
26 min ago
Boulder mayor praises slain police officer: We can never thank him enough for his sacrifice
Weaver said the city feels "the losses in our bones."
"But today we remember, we appreciate and we honor the lives of those who were killed. One of those we remember is Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was gunned down as he valiantly protected those in mortal danger," Weaver said in today's news conference.
"Officer Talley, a truly heroic public servant joins the ranks of six other Boulder police officers who laid down their lives for the people of our city. We can never thank officer Talley or his family enough for their sacrifice, but we will not forget it," he added.
Talley was the first officer to respond to reports of an armed man inside a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday — and it's where the father of seven died.
Talley, 51, had been a member of the force since 2010, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.
Watch:
41 min ago
Colorado governor: "My heart aches today"
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the deadly shooting at a Boulder shopping center a "senseless tragedy" for the community.
"I'm standing here, not just as governor, but as someone that has called this community my home for most of my life and has shopped at that King Soopers ... so many times across my life. My heart aches today. I think all of ours does as Coloradans, as Americans. For this senseless tragedy, a loss of life as we hear those names. Everybody in Boulder County is a small community. We're all looking over the list. Do we know anybody?" Polis said.
He added he's "sure that we know people."
"People of all ages. And people that started their day with a cup of coffee and reading the morning paper or perhaps getting their kids ready and putting on a winter coat to go out. Maybe they're making last minute spring break plans, but none of them expected this would be the last day here on the planet," Polis said.
Polis directly offered his support for the victims families and those who were impacted by the tragic shooting. "Our hearts ache for those who lost their lives. For their families, for the survivors left behind, for the survivors who were able to get out who have scars that can't be seen but are every bit as painful," he said.
"This is a pain we need to sit with," Polis said.
Watch speak react to the mass shooting in Colorado:
56 min ago
Colorado representative: "This cannot be our new normal"
Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat from Colorado, said at today's press conference, "this cannot be our new normal."
He continued: "We should be able to feel safe in our grocery stores. We should be able to feel safe in our schools, in our movie theaters and in our communities."
Neguse said, "We need to see change because we have lost far too many lives."
26 min ago
Police identify all 10 victims of the Colorado grocery store shooting
Police in Boulder, Colorado, just named the 10 victims of the grocery store shooting yesterday. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold read the names aloud, and CNN is working to check spellings.
Previously, police identified Officer Eric Talley as one of the 10 victims. They waited to release the names of the other nine as they worked to inform family members.