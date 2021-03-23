White House says it is considering executive actions on stricter gun measures
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday the White House is considering taking executive actions on gun safety measures and to address violence in communities.
“We are certainly considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive actions to address, obviously, you know, not just gun safety measures but violence in communities, so that has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Some more context: Earlier on Tuesday, Biden pressed the Senate to take up gun legislation that the House has passed in the wake of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people at a grocery store.
44 min ago
Facebook says it has shut down social media accounts of Boulder shooting suspect
From CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan
Facebook has shut down Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to the suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting, a company spokesperson told CNN Tuesday.
The Facebook spokesperson said the company is in contact with law enforcement and that it will remove any content that praises the shooting or the suspect.
1 min ago
Democratic senator says government can combat gun violence the same way they tackled the opioid crisis
From CNN's Christina Carrega
Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin said the government can combat gun violence the same way they tackled the opioid crisis.
"We can do this," Durbin said during his opening remarks during a hearing on gun violence Tuesday.
"The fact that guns are lawful products with legitimate uses, must not stop us from taking action to reduce gun deaths. Look at opioids. They have a lawful legitimate use, but Congress recognizes the public health catastrophe that resulted from the misuse of opioids, and we did something."
Durbin said when they announced holding this hearing on "Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence" last week Tuesday it was prior to the mass shooting in Georgia and as he was preparing his remarks on Monday, 10 people were killed in Boulder, Colorado.
"We can't keep up with it. I can't change them in my opening statement, to keep up with it. It just keeps coming at us," Durbin said.
"We're numb to the numbers, unless we are personally touched. It's just another statistic. That has got to stop. This committee, this hearing, I hope will open a conversation about constitutional common sense ways to reduce gun violence in America."
"We are Senate leaders, what are we doing other than reflecting and praying?" Durbin said.
Before showing a brief video of a montage of gun violence coverage on the news, Durbin said that an average 109 Americans lives are lost to gun violence – suicides, murders, accidental shootings, homicides – "the numbers are sobering ... We've seen too many desperate trips to the emergency room too many funerals too many families and communities have been scarred forever by gun violence. We've come to accept it as part of American life."
Durbin said that while gun violence disproportionately affects people of color "nobody is immune."
1 hr 3 min ago
Senate hearing on gun reform measures is growing tense
From CNN's Lauren Fox
As the hearing on gun reform measures opened this morning in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the political red lines that have been a hallmark of the issue for decades reemerge.
In opening statements, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut accused Republicans of having no solutions on guns. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, pushed back, citing efforts he and Sen. Chuck Grassley have undertaken that are more incremental and blasted Democrats for pushing gun reform every time there is a shooting.
“We have had far too many tragedies in our country,” Cruz said. “I’ve been to too damn many of these. Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater…”
“Democrats propose taking away guns from law abiding citizens,” Cruz said. “When you disarm law abiding citizens, you make them more likely to be victims. If you want to stop these murders go after the murders.”
Grassley, the top Republican on Judiciary, argued part of the problem is that the police are not funded well enough.
“We cannot reduce violence in our communities without a professional, well-trained and fully-funded police force,” Grassley said.
In remarks this afternoon, President Biden urged the Senate to pass a pair of House-passed gun reforms, including a universal background checks measure and an assault weapons ban.
1 hr 32 min ago
Man seen being led away from shooting scene in handcuffs is the suspect, his brother confirms
From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy and Blake Ellis
Ali Aliwi Alissa confirmed to CNN that the footage of a handcuffed man bleeding from his leg and being led away from the scene of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, is his brother and shooting suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.
There are two videos that show Alissa: one taken by a live streamer on the ground and another from CNN affiliate KMGH’s helicopter.
In the videos, the man now identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is seen with his right leg covered in blood and is being led away from the scene in handcuffs, by two first responders.
In a news conference on Tuesday morning, authorities said they believe he is the only person involved in the shooting and that there is no additional threat to the community. They would not confirm that the man seen being led out in handcuffs was the suspect, but Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold confirmed the suspect was wounded in the leg during “an exchange of gunfire.”
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Alissa is a resident of the Denver suburb of Arvada, Colorado, who has “lived most of his life in the United States.”
1 hr 30 min ago
Biden urges Senate to immediately pass House bills on gun reform
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jeff Zeleny
President Biden said he would do everything in his power to keep Americans safe following the latest mass shooting in Colorado and pushed the Senate to immediately pass two House-passed gun reforms, including a universal background checks measure and an assault weapons ban.
"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," he said in remarks from the White House.
He listed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as strengthening the background check system by closing loopholes, as areas he would like to see Congress act on.
"The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate, I hope some are listening, should immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system. These are bills that received votes with both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. We have to act," he added.
Watch:
1 hr 28 min ago
Biden praises heroism of slain Boulder police officer: "That's the definition of an American hero"
President Biden offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Boulder shooting and vowed to use all the resources at his disposal "to keep the American people safe."
"Ten lives have been lost, and more families have been shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado. And Jill and I are devastated," Biden said in remarks from the White House.
"I commend the exceptional bravery of Officer Eric Talley. I send my deepest condolence to his family. His close, close family of seven children. You know, when he pinned on that badge yesterday morning he didn't know what the day would bring. I want everybody to think about this," Biden said. "But when the moment to act came Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives. That's the definition of an American hero."
The President said he's been briefed by the FBI and the attorney general on the shooting, and that the White House is working closely with local and state law enforcement officials on the investigation. Biden noted that at this moment, "a great deal remains unknown" about the shooting.
Biden “directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff” to honor the victims, according to a White House statement.
Yesterday's shooting comes just days after eight were killed in a series of shootings in the Atlanta area. The President is facing growing pressure to act on guns in the wake of these latest mass shootings.
Watch the moment:
1 hr 47 min ago
Go There: CNN answers your questions about the Boulder grocery store shooting investigation
Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.
CNN correspondent Dan Simon was live on the scene and answered viewers' questions about the investigation.
Watch:
1 hr 50 min ago
Boulder shooting suspect booked into county jail
From CNN's Konstantin Toropin
The suspect in Monday's grocery store shooting in Colorado, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been booked into Boulder County Jail, according to the jail's records.
Alissa was booked today at 12:49 p.m. local time, according to the county site.
Officials previously said he was receiving treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.