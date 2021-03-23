Search of Boulder shooting suspect's home turned up weapons, source says

Mason Alexander was working at a tattoo parlor near the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, when the shooting occurred yesterday, leaving 10 dead.

Alexander and his coworkers locked themselves and their customers inside. He said he is still shaken up from it.

“We have become a bit desensitized to the shootings in America. But for it to happen right outside of your front door, you know, 500 feet from where you perform your everyday activities … it is shocking. It is scary. It is something I wouldn't wish anybody to have to go through. … I’m lost for words,” he told CNN’s Poppy Harlow.

Alexander said it is difficult to know how to deal with mass shootings in the US, but it’s “heartbreaking” and something needs to be done.

“It's a hard situation to deal with. … I’m not an elected official. I'm not a politician. But I am an American. And living in America right now is incredibly difficult,” he said.

“Me sitting here from a place of privilege as well, you know, it's just difficult to know what to do. We live in a divided country. A lot of people, you know, disagree on a lot of things, so it makes it hard to make progress. I just wish we could kind of look at what is really important, and that’s definitely the lives of everybody. We want to make sure that the lives of people are protected and, you know, we don't have these senseless acts of violence,” he said.

To “have fellow community members have their lives taken from them, it's indescribable,” he added.

