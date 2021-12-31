Strong, sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph, with gusts between 40 to 80 mph, are still occurring across the Colorado foothills Thursday evening.

A high wind warning was extended across this region until 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET). The strongest wind gusts peaked at 115 mph earlier today, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MT (12 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET).

Overall winds should gradually weaken through the evening hours and should diminish by the morning.