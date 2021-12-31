These were the strongest reported wind gusts

Several Colorado monitoring stations across Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer counties recorded preliminary hurricane-force wind gusts (74 mph and higher).
Some wind gusts exceeded 100 mph Thursday afternoon.
Here is a list of the top reported wind gusts:
Rocky Flats, Jefferson County: 115 mph
Crisman, Boulder County: 102 mph
White Ranch Open, Jefferson County: 100 mph
Lyons, Boulder County: 94 mph
North Glen Haven, Larimer County: 90 mph
Marshall, Boulder County: 89 mph
Mishawaka, Larimer County: 79 mph
Boulder, Boulder County: 78 mph
2 hr ago
Louisville, Colorado, hospital fully evacuated due to grass fires
From CNN’s Raja Razek
Centura’s Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colorado, is fully evacuated and all patients have been transferred to sister facilities, according to a news release from Centura Health.
"As of 4:15 p.m., Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital is fully evacuated. All patients were safely transferred to two of our sister facilities within Centura - Longmont United Hospital or St. Anthony North, and some were discharged from the hospital. All associates at this time have also been evacuated," the release said.
"Patients should not attempt to go to Avista Adventist Hospital; nearby roads have been closed," the release added.
Avista Adventist Hospital is in Louisville, Colorado, and is part of the Centura Health system.
The hospital is a 114-bed full-service hospital, according to its website.
1 hr 51 min ago
Extreme winds came on suddenly in Colorado foothills
From CNN's Brandon Miller
A short period of extreme winds occurred along the Colorado foothills with “winds nothing short of howling," according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
“We are in the midst of a truly historic windstorm across the front range, foothills and urban corridor,” the National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado, said earlier Thursday.
“Exceptional mountain wave amplification,” referring to a major increase in windspeed as air flows over and down the mountains into the lower elevations in and around Boulder that can occur under very specific atmospheric conditions, was blamed for the hurricane-force wind gusts reported.
Widespread wind gusts of 80-100 mph were observed, the NWS said.
Combined with relative humidity below 20%, the extreme winds fueled the rapid fire spread, including into urban areas of Superior and Louisville.
By sunset, the winds should diminish even further, the NWS said.
1 hr 43 min ago
Colorado governor declares state of emergency due to grass fires in Boulder County
From CNN’s Raja Razek
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency due to the grass fires in Boulder County, according to a news release from the governor's office.
"Today, Governor Polis declared a state of emergency due to grass fires created by high winds across the Front Range," the release said.
"The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center," the release added.
1 hr 54 min ago
Marshall Fire destroys hundreds of structures in Boulder County
From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado and Kay Jones
The Marshall Fire has destroyed hundreds of structures and has caused thousands of people to be evacuated, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said during a news conference.
As of Thursday evening, 580 homes have been lost in and around Superior, Pelle said. The Target Shopping Complex and the Element Hotel in Superior were also engulfed by the flames.
The fire is currently 1,600 acres and has spread east across Superior and Louisville, southeast of Boulder.
There are currently no reports of causalities or missing people, but Pelle said he would not be surprised if the number goes up.
“I’d like to emphasize that due to the magnitude of this fire, the intensity of this fire and its presence in such a heavily populated area, we would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities," Pelle said.
One officer suffered a minor injury.
State aircraft has been unable to fly due to the wind conditions, according to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. They hope to get aircraft up to observe the damage when it’s safe to do so, he said.
“This fire is, frankly, a force of nature,” Polis said.
Pelle said that officials will conduct damage assessments as soon as possible, when it’s safe to do so. He said the winds are expected to die down on Friday and that officials will have a chance to get out and survey the damage.