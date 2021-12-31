These were the strongest reported wind gusts

Centura’s Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colorado, is fully evacuated and all patients have been transferred to sister facilities, according to a news release from Centura Health.

"As of 4:15 p.m., Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital is fully evacuated. All patients were safely transferred to two of our sister facilities within Centura - Longmont United Hospital or St. Anthony North, and some were discharged from the hospital. All associates at this time have also been evacuated," the release said.

"Patients should not attempt to go to Avista Adventist Hospital; nearby roads have been closed," the release added.

Avista Adventist Hospital is in Louisville, Colorado, and is part of the Centura Health system.

The hospital is a 114-bed full-service hospital, according to its website.